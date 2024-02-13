Are Beyonce & Lady Gaga Making a ‘Telephone’ Sequel? The Latest Theory

Image Credit: Kevin Mazur/WireImage

Beyoncé and Lady Gaga worked together on one of the most iconic music collaborations in 2010. The dynamic pop duo released their hit single, “Telephone,” along with its accompanying music video at the time, and it ended on a cliffhanger: the two ladies driving away together in major Thelma & Louise style with the title card, “To be continued,” ending the clip. Now, fans are convinced that the award-winning music artists have teamed up to release a sequel to “Telephone.” The rumors spread across social media during the 2024 Super Bowl.

agora imagine o surto que seria se Beyoncé e Lady Gaga soltam um teaser de telephone ll pic.twitter.com/6qQbPQcCZE — matheus  (@theusany) February 12, 2024

Are Lady Gaga & Beyonce Releasing a ‘Telephone’ Sequel?

Neither Gaga nor Beyoncé has confirmed whether or not they’re continuing “Telephone” with a new music video or sequel film. Nevertheless, their attendance at Super Bowl LVIII sparked rumors. After Bey’s internet-breaking commercial aired — teasing her upcoming country album — social media sleuths pointed out the possible hints of a potential collaboration with the “Paparazzi” artist. One of the most popular points was Beyoncé’s song “Texas Hold ‘Em.”

“Hear me out,” one X user tweeted. “Beyoncé’s song is called ‘Texas hold ‘em’ and Lady Gaga has a song called ‘Poker Face.’ This is giving ‘Telephone’ era, but what if it’s a prequel to ‘Telephone’ and on Lady Gaga’s next album is the official sequel?”

Another social media user chimed in with the chatter, tweeting about Gaga’s “Telephone” music video character, “Lady Gaga was arrested in February 11, 2010. Today, February 11, 2024, Beyoncé announced Act II. One track is called ‘Texas Hold ‘Em’ and one of Gaga’s most famous songs starts with “I wanna hold ‘em like they do in Texas’ TELEPHONE PT 2 CONFIRMED [sic].”

Lady Gaga was arrested in February 11, 2010 Today, February 11, 2024, Beyoncé announced Act II One track is called Texas Hold ‘Em and one of Gaga’s most famous songs starts with “I wanna hold ‘em like they do in Texas” TELEPHONE PT 2 CONFIRMED Source: https://t.co/6XzL8oLiIM pic.twitter.com/eom7VAffvU — berry (@sckberry) February 12, 2024

Gaga’s famous lyric, “I wanna hold ‘em like they do in Texas, please,” is from her track, “Poker Face.”

Another clue that internet detectives acknowledged was the yellow cab in Beyoncé’s “Texas Hold ‘Em” cover art. The taxi, according to fans, looks similar to the yellow and red truck that Bey and Gaga drive off with in “Telephone.”

One final — and viral — theory was Gaga’s Instagram post during the Super Bowl. She posted a photo of herself holding up two fingers inside Las Vegas’ Allegiant Stadium and captioned it, “Let’s f**king go.” Though it may have looked like the popular peace sign, fans speculated that Gaga was actually holding up two fingers to symbolize “Telephone” part 2.

When Does Beyonce’s Album Come Out?

Renaissance: Act II is set for a March 29, 2024, release date. The new music has more of a country style to it in comparison to Beyoncé’s well-known sound.

Is Lady Gaga Making New Music?

The A Star Is Born actress has not publicly confirmed a new album yet. However, fans wondered if she had hinted at a seventh album in her February 8 Instagram post, which featured a black and white shot of Gaga in a studio playing a keyboard.