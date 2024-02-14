Ariana Grande Gushes Over ‘Lifelong Inspiration’ Mariah Carey Joining Her For ‘Yes, And?’ Remix

Ariana Grande and Mariah Carey teamed up for the upcoming remix of Ari’s hit single, “Yes, And?” The 30-year-old pop star publicly thanked the 54-year-old Queen of Christmas for her collaboration via Instagram, calling Mariah her “lifelong inspiration.”

“I cannot believe the words i am typing …… Yes, And? Remix feat the one and only, queen of my heart and lifelong inspiration @mariahcarey is out this friday!!!!!!!!!!!” Ariana captioned her post on Wednesday, February 14. “There truly are no words that suffice. Thank you from the bottom of my heart for this dream come true and for sprinkling your brilliance and magic on my little song @mariahcarey.”

The Nickelodeon alum emphasized that that this “means more to me than I could ever possibly articulate, and I cannot wait for everyone to hear this!” Ariana concluded her caption by telling Mariah, “I love you eternally!!!!!!!”

Ariana’s Instagram post also included a photo of her and Mariah, which appeared to be the cover art for their remix that will drop on Friday, February 16.

The Wicked film actress released her original single and its accompanying music video last month. The lyrics suggest that Ariana isn’t paying attention to cruel online comments about her reputation.

“Now I’m so done with caring / What you think, no, I won’t hide,” she sings in one verse. “Underneath your own projections / Or change my most authentic life.”

The video features Ariana showcasing new art in front of a group of gossiping critics, who initially underestimate her based on what they “read on the internet.” However, the pop star puts on a beautifully choreographed number in front of them and invites the audience to join her in dancing. At the end of the video, the critics leave the art gallery happy as the next batch of skeptics enter the room.

Fans couldn’t help but notice that Ariana’s song comes amid her relationship with boyfriend and Wicked co-star Ethan Slater. The two stirred up controversy last summer when it was revealed that they started dating in July 2023. While Ariana’s divorce with then-husband Dalton Gomez was already underway, Ethan, 31, filed for divorce from his spouse after it was reported that he was dating Ariana. Ethan’s now-estranged wife, Lilly Jay, also slammed Ariana at the time by saying the “One Last Time” singer is “not a girl’s girl.”

Nevertheless, Ariana and Ethan have reportedly been living together in New York City. She was even spotted supporting him by attending his Broadway show Spamalot in October 2023.

Most recently, the trailer for the pair’s upcoming movie — which also stars Cynthia Erivo as Elphaba — was broadcast during the Super Bowl. Ariana and Cynthia’s impressive vocals were put on display. The first installment of the two Wicked movies is scheduled to hit theaters on November 27.