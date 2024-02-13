Sydney Sweeney Gives Off Spider Web Vibes With Her Sexy ‘Madame Web’ Premiere Dress

Sydney Sweeney was absolutely gorgeous in a black dress as she attended the world premiere of Madame Web in Los Angeles on Monday, February 12. The actress sported a strapless dress, with a design made to look like a spider web as she walked the red carpet. She also sported a long, fringe skirt with long tassels to complete her outfit, which perfectly complimented her signature blonde locks.

Sydney wasn’t the only actress who went for a spider web-inspired dress for the evening. Her co-star Dakota Johnson had a similar idea with a sheer chain dress for the event, which also resembled a spider’s web. The two ladies posed on the red carpet for a spectacular photo together.

In the film, Dakota plays the titular Cassandra Webb, who becomes the superhero Madame Web. Sydney plays Julia Cornwall, who becomes one of the Spider-Women. Celeste O’Connor plays Mattie Franklin, who is the other Spider-Woman. Isabela Merced plays Anya Corazon who is the superhero Araña. The movie is set to hit theaters on Wednesday, February 14.

The Euphoria actress is no stranger to showing off glamorous looks while at red-carpet events. Over the summer, she rocked a plunging leather dress while at Variety’s “Power of Young Hollywood” event. Before that, she looked beautiful in a black, sheer dress at the Reality premiere.

Ahead of the Madame Web premiere, Sydney had shared that she was excited to play her character and revealed that she campaigned for a very specific entrance in a BTS interview shared on social media earlier in February. “One of the comic drawings that I saw of Julia was always upside down, feet together, very ballet, aerialist moves,” the Anyone But You star said. “I begged and begged and begged to have my character drop from the ceiling because that’s just what Julia would’ve done. We have a lot of photos of me, just hanging upside down, waiting for action.”