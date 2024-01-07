Sydney Sweeney Loves This Hair Product for Extra Volume & It’s On Sale

Image Credit: Richard Milnes/Shutterstock

Bobby Eliot is a celebrity hairstylist who has slayed several red-carpet looks for actress Sydney Sweeney. Bobby has shared one of her go-to products for her celebrity clients, which is the R+Co Badlands Dry Shampoo Paste. This hair product is meant for a recurring hair problem we all struggle with — keeping our hair looking as fresh as a first-day blowout without any oil and grease. This paste is a combination of dry shampoo and a styling product — ensuring your excess oil is absorbed while adding volume and texture to your look.

Shop the R+Co Badlands Dry Shampoo Paste for $29 on Amazon!

“This paste is half dry shampoo, half styling paste,” Bobby said. “Use it when you want to extend the life of your blowout. Plus, it gives you tons of volume! I use this on everyone.” As for ingredients, there’s volcanic ash to naturally cleanse and balance the scalp, coconut oil to define hair and thicken it, sunflower seed extract to protect against free radicals and repair damage, as well as argan oil to soften and hydrate your hair. This product is unique in its use and once you try it, you won’t regret it!

There are over 2,200 reviews on Amazon raving about the product. “The best dry shampoo paste you can find. I was shocked at how much volume it gave my hair. I have very thin/fine hair and it’s always flat. A little goes a long way. This is a must in your hair products cabinet,” a customer shared. Another said, “Our hair stylist uses this brand of products at the salon and we had to have this at home! It’s great to get your hair through another day without washing it, and it smells amazing.”