Sydney Sweeney Sizzle In Plunging Leather Dress For Variety’s Power Of Young Hollywood Event: Photos

Sydney Sweeney stole the show at Variety’s Power of Young Hollywood event in Los Angeles on August 11. The 25-year-old rocked a skintight black leather skirt and plunging top that revealed ample cleavage from Alexander McQueen.

For the event, Sydney wore a spaghetti strap black leather dress that had a corset bodice that cinched in her tiny waist. The dress had a plunging sweetheart neckline that caused her cleavage to pour out of the top while the bottom half of the bustier featured a peplum hem.

The dress flowed into a straight skirt with a thigh-high slit on the front revealing her toned legs and she topped her look off with black pointed-toe pumps, diamond earrings, and Mara Paris and Ralph Masri rings. As for her glam, Sydney had her long blonde hair down and parted in the middle in a soft blowout while a metallic silver smokey eye and nude matte lip tied her look together.

Not only did Sydney look gorgeous at the event, but she also slayed the photo shoot for the publication. In one photo, the actress wore a fitted lavender midi dress with long sleeves and huge criss-cross cutouts on the bodice. She styled the ruffled skirt dress with a pair of iridescent Stuart Weitzman Miami Sohigh Platform Mules.

Another photo pictured Sydney wearing a bubblegum pink Versace Spring 2005 Collection Cutout Crystal Embellished Logo One Piece Swimsuit that put her toned figure on display styled with a pair of hot pink Versace Medusa Satin Mules.

As if Sydney’s outfits from the shoot couldn’t get any sexier, she slayed in a blue and pink sleeveless Moschino Houndstooth Embroidered Bralette that had a super low-cut neckline that showed off her chest. She styled the top with a bright pink matte lip and matching manicure.