Ryan Gosling Shades Oscars for Snubbing ‘Barbie’ Director Greta Gerwig in Parody Promo

Ryan Gosling, the Oscar-nominated actor who played Ken in the beloved Barbie movie last year, appeared in a hilarious parody promo video mocking the organization for its exclusion of director Greta Gerwig. In the five-minute video (view below,) Oscar host Jimmy Kimmel gathers key cast members from the film, as he attempts to make his way through Barbie land to the Dolby theater in a tuxedo. Led by “Weird Barbie” Kate MacKinnon, they road trip through other Oscar nominated landscapes to narration by Helen Mirren, reprising her voiceover.

As nominee America Ferrera explains to Kimmel how difficult it really is to host the Oscars (but not more difficult than being a woman, she emphasizes,) Ken himself pops up in the back of the car with In-N-Out and rocking a “Kenough” hoodie. “It’s kinda this cool social media trend where you get it before the Oscars,” he said as he sipped on a drink.

Kimmel corrects Ken that the trend is to have In-N-Out after winning at the show. “Well that’s not gonna happen,” Ken says as he throws the food out the car. “Good thing Greta’s got director in the bag.” America then whispers in his ears, ostensibly informing him of the Barbie director’s snub. “What?” he asks incredulously, before leading the small ensemble in a screaming fit.

Both America and Ryan have previously addressed the stunning lack of nominations for Greta and the film’s star, Margot Robbie. “There is no Ken without Barbie,” he said in part in a statement to Variety on January 23. “I am extremely honored to be nominated by my colleagues alongside such remarkable artists in a year of so many great films. And I never thought I’d being saying this, but I’m also incredible honored and proud that it’s for portraying a plastic doll named Ken. But there is no Ken without Barbie, and there is no ‘Barbie’ movie without Greta Gerwig and Margot Robbie, the two people most responsible for this history-making, globally-celebrated film.”

The Academy Awards, hosted by Kimmel, will air on ABC on March 10 at 7 PM EDT/7 PM PDT.