Kaia Gerber Reveals She Strives to Keep Her Relationship With Austin Butler as ‘Sacred as Possible’

Image Credit: Taylor Hill/FilmMagic

Kaia Gerber is keeping her relationship with Austin Butler close to her heart. “Honestly, I feel like so few things in my life are private, and that is one of the things that I try to keep as sacred as possible,” she told WSJ. Magazine for their Spring ’24 Women’s Fashion Issue, keeping her thoughts on the topic brief. The duo has been linked since late in 2021, and their comments on one another have been rare. These ones came accompanied by a stunning photo spread by Lachlan Bailey for WSJ. Magazine.

The actress and model, 22, had much more to say on the topic of growing up with her famous mom Cindy Crawford, 57, and dad Rande Gerber, 61, in the expansive interview, set to hit shelves on February 17. In fact, she emphasized the normalcy of her experience with brother Presley, 24. “They never, ever let it dictate what they did or didn’t do,” she told the magazine of her parents’ fame. “It never controlled our life. As a kid, if I wanted to go pick out a Christmas tree, we’re going to pick out a Christmas tree. And maybe there would be paparazzi pictures. But my parents would never be like, ‘Oh, no, I don’t want to do that.”

That said, she’s aware of her “nepo baby” status — and it’s all positive. She says she feels fortunate for the privilege of having entertainment industry-insider parents. “I can actually ask my parents advice on career things, on business things,” she told the magazine. “That’s very rare, to have parents who are in the same industry or career as you, whose advice you actually can trust.”

She added, “I don’t think it’s a topic that will go away, so I’ve clearly reached the point of acceptance. I personally am very aware of all the wonderful things it has done for me, and I would never, ever say anything negative about it, because that is my truth about it.”

And of her hometown, the world-famous Malibu, she admitted she saw it as a “small town.” “I considered it to be a small town,” she explained in the interview. “I just always felt like there was sort of a separation, like I’m watching everything happen, but I don’t necessarily feel in on it.”