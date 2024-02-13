Jennifer Lopez Admits Ayo Edebiri Apologized For Past Negative Comments About Her: ‘She Was Mortified’

The past can come back to haunt us all, and Ayo Edebiri unfortunately fell victim to this when her past comment about Jennifer Lopez surfaced. However, the “Let’s Get Loud” hitmaker, 54, revealed in a new interview that the Bear actress, 28, delivered Jennifer a tearful apology while on the set of Saturday Night Live.

“She was mortified and very sweet,” Jennifer told Variety for her cover story, referring to the Golden Globe Award winner. ”She came to my dressing room and apologized with tears in her eyes, saying how terrible it was that she had said those things.”

Jennifer continued, “She felt really badly and loved my performance because we had just done my soundcheck, and she actually got to hear me perform. She was just like, ‘I’m so f**king sorry, it was so awful of me.’

While Ayo admitted her past statement was “awful,” the Selena actress noted that she shrugged it off anyway. “It’s funny. I’ve heard similar things said about me throughout my career, so it really didn’t affect me,” Jennifer added.

Last month, Ayo made her SNL hosting debut, and Jennifer was the musical guest. Shortly before the two women went live at Studio 8H, Ayo’s past comments about Jennifer surfaced online from the comedian’s 2020 interview on iCarly alum Laci Mosley’s podcast, “Scam Goddess.”

“I appreciate a good scam. Today, I was actually thinking about one of my favorite scams of all time, because J. Lo is performing at the Super Bowl halftime show,” Ayo quipped at the time.

After the quote made its way around the internet, Ayo owned up to the mistake and addressed it during her SNL appearance. In the skit, “Why’d You Say It?” Ayo played a character on a game show, who was caught commenting hurtful and negative statements on multiple social media pages.

“OK, we get it,” Ayo began. “It’s wrong to leave mean comments or post comments just for clout or [to] run your mouth on a podcast, and you don’t consider the impact because you’re 24 and stupid, but I think I speak for everyone when I say, from now on, we’re gonna be a lot more thoughtful about what we post online.”

In response, the entire SNL crowd cheered and applauded the What We Do in the Shadows television writer.