Channing Tatum Makes Adorable Red Carpet Appearance With Daughter Everly, 10, at Anime Premiere

Everly Tatum, 10, got to enjoy the perks of having a famous dad this past weekend. Channing Tatum, 43, took his daughter to the red carpet premiere of the new anime film Demon Slayer: Kimetsu No Yaiba -To The Hashira Training in New York City on February 10. The daddy-daughter duo posed for photos together on the red carpet, which doesn’t happen often. It’s rare that Channing goes to public events with his only child, whom he shares with ex-wife Jenna Dewan, 43.

Everly dressed up as Shinobu Kocho, one of the characters in the film, at the premiere. She wore a black outfit with a white belt and a colorful jacket that matched her boots. Everly even sported a purple wig. Channing, meanwhile, wore a green and black checkered sweatshirt with black pants and green sneakers to channel the movie’s lead character, Tanjiro Kamado.

Channing has been a doting dad to his daughter since she was born in 2013, and he always gushes about Everly when the topic of parenthood comes up in interviews. During an appearance on TODAY with Hoda and Jenna in May 2023, Channing admitted that he’s “just trying to get by” as a father of one.

“I think like every other parent, you’re just trying not to mess your kids up. But you know you’re going to,” he said. “When I knew I was going to have a kid, I was like, ‘Alright, I’m probably going to be the parent — I plan to be the parent — who was probably going to get her in more trouble than I kept her out of.’ And then as they kind of get older, you start to realize, ‘Oh, I have to set boundaries.’ ”

Channing, who split from Jenna in 2018 when Everly was five years old, admitted that he “didn’t plan to be a single dad,” but he’s made the most of it. “I was pretty nervous,” he said. “I was like, ‘She’s a girl.’ I was like looking up YouTube on how to braid her hair. I didn’t want to be the dad who was bringing her to school looking like she had just slept on the street. So yeah, this series of books kind of came from that. It was me really figuring out how to talk to a little girl.”

Luckily for Channing, he now has another woman in his life — his fiancée Zoë Kravitz! The Magic Mike star and the Big Little Lies actress were first linked to each other in 2021, after working together on the set of Zoë’s directorial debut, Blink Twice. News of the couple’s engagement broke in October 2023. Zoë was spotted at a Halloween party alongside her man and sported a ring on that finger, according to PEOPLE.