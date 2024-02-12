Julia Fox Debuts Silver Hair Makeover & Bleached Eyebrows During NYFW

Julia Fox, 34, channeled her inner Juliet Capulet during an appearance at The Costume Ball during New York Fashion Week on February 11. While out and about in NYC, the Uncut Gems star rocked a beige slip dress complete with a sexy brown corset. The ensemble featured a plunging neckline and boasted a thigh-high slit on the side.

Not only was Julia’s dress a head-turner, but her new hair transformation also wowed fans. The 34-year-old revealed her silver hair makeover and debuted her bleached eyebrows with the Renaissance-inspired outfit. Julia made sure to accessorize her look with white and blue eyeshadow, along with a coral lip. Her stunning shoes even matched her theme for the night, as Julia opted for ballerina-like heels with a lace-up design.

The icy tresses are a new look for the trendsetter, as she was previously known for her brunette hue. After photos of Julia’s NYFW ensemble landed on social media, a few fans took to the comments to react. One fan penned a few flame emojis, while another left a series of heart eye emojis. Meanwhile, in a separate post a fan came up with a unique name for Julia’s look. “Uh , fairy pixie dream grandma,” they gushed in the comments. A third admirer took to X to share the photos and swooned over Julia. “julia [sic] fox looking ethereal,” they tweeted.

Her latest showstopping number comes nearly one month after Julia rocked a black ski suit under a white bikini at the Sundance Film Festival on January 19. During the frigid temperatures, Kanye West‘s former muse made sure to bundle up with a white fur coat, classic SOREL Caribou snow boots, sunglasses, and a white purse. Julia attended the film festival to promote her upcoming project, Presence, in which she stars alongside Charlie’s Angels star Lucy Liu and This Is Us alum Chris Sullivan.

Just one day before she rocked the nude slip dress, Julia sat front row at the Willy Chavarria fashion show on February 9. While at the event, she rocked a barely-there white dress that appeared to be in the design of a bow. She completed the number with a white long-sleeved coat and an oversized white hat. The fashionista was spotted in the front row alongside Amanda LePore, Richie Shazam, and singer Becky G.