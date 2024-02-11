Ben Affleck & Jennifer Garner’s Child Seraphina, 15, Shows Off New Pink Hair Makeover: Photos

Seraphina Affleck, 15, showed off a brand new pink hair makeover on Saturday. The child of Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner, who rocks a buzzed haircut, was photographed spending time with stepmom Jennifer Lopez‘s child Emme Muniz, 15, as the new look was on full display. They appeared to be shopping at Crossroads Trading in Los Angeles, CA and held at least one bag while leaving the location.

Both teens wore casual outfits, including a plaid shirt over a graphic T-shirt, blue patterned shorts and mismatched socks with light gray sneakers on Seraphina. Emme wore an oversized maroon and gray hoodie with black shorts, white socks, and black and white sneakers. Ben also joined them for the outing and wore a red and gray plaid shirt, gray pants, and gray and white Nike sneakers.

Seraphina, Emme, and Ben’s new outing comes just days after Seraphina’s buzz cut was publicly seen for the first time. The young trendsetter was waiting for the school bus in L.A.when they showed off their new hairstyle. Before that, Seraphina had longer bob hairstyle that just reached the shoulders.

In addition to Seraphina, Ben and ex Jennifer share daughter Violet, 18, and son Samuel, 11, together. The actor is also the stepfather to Emme as well as Emme’s twin brother Max, 15, who his wife Jennifer shares with her ex Marc Anthony. The blended family are known to spend a lot of time together and always appear to have a great time, no matter what they do.

When Ben and Jennifer aren’t spending time with their kids, they’re enjoying date nights alone. The good-looking couple first had a romance in the early 2000s but broke up before it turned to marriage. They reconnected two decades later and married in 2022. The “Waiting for Tonight” singer recently spoke to Variety about how they both had PTSD from their first relationship together due to the media scrutiny.

“But we’re older now. We’re wiser,” she told the outlet. “We also know what’s important, what’s really important in life, and it’s not so much what other people think. It’s about being true to who you are.”