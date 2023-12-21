Jennifer Lopez Admits She & Husband Ben Affleck ‘Have PTSD’ From Their First Relationship

Image Credit: Broadimage/Shutterstock

Although Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck’s love stood the test of time, they’ll never forget about the ups and downs that they experienced 20 years ago. The “On My Way” artist, 54, admitted in a new interview that she and her husband, 51, “both have PTSD” from their first romance, referring to the intense media scrutiny they were under during the early 2000s.

“But we’re older now. We’re wiser,” Jennifer told Variety on December 20. “We also know what’s important, what’s really important in life, and it’s not so much what other people think. It’s about being true to who you are.”

The Mother actress is releasing her upcoming album, This Is Me … Now, on February 16, as a follow-up to her record This Is Me … Then. The 2002 album came out amid Jennifer’s relationship with Ben when they first started going out. The duo eventually got engaged but called off their wedding in 2004. Two decades later, the pair rekindled their romance and tied the knot over the summer of 2022.

Jennifer’s new album features songs about her and Ben’s connection, including a track that she sang to Ben at their wedding, “Can’t Get Enough.” When it came to writing music about her marriage, the “Let’s Get Loud” hitmaker recalled facing some pushback from her inner circle.

“As artists, we have to follow our heart, and this is me following my heart and doing something that maybe everybody didn’t think was the best idea, but I had to do it,” she told the outlet.

Along with her new album, Jennifer will be releasing an accompanying film, which she teased will be a “musical experience.”

“You have to see it, and you’ll have to experience it to understand it,” the Shotgun Wedding star noted. “That’s why I call it a ‘musical experience.’ Because there’s music, you can see it, you can hear it and then, you’ll get to live it.”

Previously, Ben opened up about his wife’s new album during an interview on the “SmartLess” podcast in April. While praising Jennifer’s songwriting capabilities, he also pointed out that there are a few “negative” songs about him.

“I do love her music; it’s brilliant, and I know all of it,” the Argo director began. “The songs that have been written about me have been written by the greatest performer in the history of the world, Jennifer Lopez. I don’t know if they are exactly about me, as maybe inspired by me because there are some negative things in there. She’s amazing.”