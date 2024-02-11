Adele Calls Out Taylor Swift Critics Ahead of Super Bowl: ‘Get a F***ing Life’

Adele, 35, thinks critics need to be quiet when it comes to complaining about Taylor Swift attending Kansas City Chiefs games. The singer, who wore a long black off-the-shoulder dress, talked about the Super Bowl and Taylor’s boyfriend, Travis Kelce, during her concert at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace on Saturday night, and was blunt about calling out the haters.

“I think I want the Chiefs to win just because of Taylor Swift’s boyfriend and all of you that are complaining about Taylor Swift being at games get a f*cking life. It’s her f*cking boyfriend!” ” she told the Las Vegas crowd, in a video that can be seen below. “It’s actually made it a bit more enjoyable to watch, because like I said I have no idea what’s going on,” she added.

📹| At her show tonight Adele shared she will be supporting the Chiefs tomorrow because of Taylor Swift; "I think I want the Chiefs to win just because of Taylor Swift's boyfriend and all of you that are complaining about Taylor Swift being at games get a f*cking life" pic.twitter.com/YQA446PCr5 — Taylor Swift Updates 🤍 (@swifferupdates) February 11, 2024

Adele’s comments come just hours before the Super Bowl takes place at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday. Travis and the Chiefs will play against the San Francisco 49ers as Taylor and her family watch from a VIP suite inside the venue alongside Travis’ family. Usher is set to perform in the Halftime Show, which will also reportedly feature special guest performers, including Alicia Keys.

Taylor’s private jet reportedly landed in Los Angeles, CA yesterday afternoon. The talented songwriter played her fourth and final Eras Tour show in Tokyo, Japan on Saturday night (local time) before she quickly made her way to Haneda Airport, where she took off on the 12-hour long journey to L.A.

Two weeks ago, Taylor made her way to the football field to congratulate Travis with a hug and kiss after he and his team earned their place in the big game by winning the AFC Championship. She joined his family, including his mom, Donna Kelce, and dad, Ed Kelce, in a special suite during the game and celebrated with cheers and embraces when they beat the Baltimore Ravens.