Jason Kelce Has a Blast With His Wife & Daughters in Disney World: Watch

He may not be going to the Super Bowl this year, but Jason Kelce went to Walt Disney World! The Philadelphia Eagles player, 36, was seen in a new social media video taking his wife, Kylie Kelce, their daughters and his mom, Donna Kelce, to the Orlando, Florida, resort.

“How’s it going everyone? We’re here at the Pro Bowl Games, but more importantly, we’re at the wonderful Walt Disney World, and we’re the Kelce family,” Jason said at the beginning of a TikTok video posted by the NFL on Tuesday, February 6. “And we couldn’t be more excited to hang out here for a little bit and enjoy everything Disney has to offer.”

As the clip played out, snapshots and videos of the whole family were shown meeting characters and living it up in the most magical place on earth. Although Kylie and Jason’s daughters, Wyatt, Elliotte and Bennett, were having the time of their lives, it was revealed that Donna is actually the “biggest Disney fan” out of all of them.

“She’s like our resident Disney expert,” Kylie said, while the camera cut to Donna beaming and saying, “I’m a pass holder.” Kylie later recommended that every park guest should “have a mama Kelce” with them to be their guide.

Next, the Kecles were seen meeting Minnie and Mickey Mouse while having something to eat, and Jason was totally game to meet the famous characters. At several points in the TikTok, the Kelce kiddos were seen munching on a few park treats, including the highly coveted Mickey ice cream bar and sweet churros. Even the dad of three was spotted enjoying a few different snacks throughout the day.

“What’s up, Minnie? How we doing?” the football center asked Minnie while shaking her hand. Before they picked some rides to take on, Jason was seen waving to an off-camera fan who said, “Go birds!” referring to his team, the Eagles.

Later on, Jason took a few of the kids and Donna on the teacups ride, but that wasn’t the only one — he then went on Magic Kingdom’s Seven Dwarfs Mine Train rollercoaster with his mother.