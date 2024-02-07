Celine Dion Sings Backstage at the Grammys Amid Ongoing Health Battle

Celine Dion, 55, might be on a hiatus amid her battle with Stiff Person Syndrome, but she didn’t let that stop her from jamming out backstage at the Grammy Awards on February 4. Two days after music’s biggest night, fellow songstress Sonyae Elise took to Instagram to share an adorable clip of herself harmonizing with the “My Heart Will Go On” hitmaker.

The music legend belted out several ad-libbed lyrics and even went back and forth with Sonyae on the “ain’t no telling the world” line. In the now-viral clip, the Grammy winner embraced the R&B singer as Sonyae continued to sing backstage with her. Celine’s stylist for the night, Law Roach, even appeared in the video and looked on in amazement at the singer’s impromptu performance.

“Highlights of an ICONIC night So inspired & proud of my girls Stream #OUTtheBLU out now!” Sonyae captioned the sweet video on February 6. Soon after she shared the moment with her followers, many of them flooded the comments with reactions to Celine’s performance. “This how you interact with a legend!” one admirer gushed, while another added, “This is such an iconic moment for you…riffin’ with the Ms Celine Dion. You were doing it sis!!!”

The mother-of-three‘s performance backstage at the Grammys was a surprise to many, as Celine has taken a step back with her music amid her Stiff Person Syndrome (SPS) battle. She went public with her diagnosis in 2022 and was forced to postpone her upcoming tour due to her health condition. Celine took to Instagram to share an emotional video to deliver the somber news to her fans in December of that same year.

“I’ve been dealing with problems with my health for a long time, and it’s been really difficult for me to face these challenges and to talk about everything that I’ve been going through,” she penned in the caption. “It hurts me to tell you that I won’t be ready to restart my tour in Europe in February.” It’s been nearly two years since Celine performed for her fans, per Billboard, and an official date for her return to the stage has not been announced.

Celine attended the 2024 Grammys to present the Album of The Year award to Taylor Swift, who took home the award for her Midnights album. The 34-year-old made history that evening, as Taylor is the only artist to win AOTY four times. After the show, the “Anti-Hero” songstress received backlash for not embracing Celine during her acceptance speech, however, the two pop sensations were later photographed hugging backstage.