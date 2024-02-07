 Brad Pitt Attends ‘Bob Marley: One Love’ Premiere: Photos – Hollywood Life

Brad Pitt Steps Out Looking Handsome in Rare Public Appearance at ‘Bob Marley: One Love’ Premiere

Brad Pitt looked stylish in black while attending the 'Bob Marley: One Love' premiere in Los Angeles on Wednesday.

February 7, 2024 3:43PM EST
Brad Pitt, Ziggy Marley, Kingsley Ben-Adir
Image Credit: Phillip Faraone/Getty Images for Paramount Pictures

Brad Pitt rocked a casual head to toe black ensemble while attending the Los Angeles premier of Bob Marley: One Love at Regency Village Theatre on February 6. In photos you can see here, the Legends of the Fall actor, 60, wore a long sleeved, black collared shirt and black pants as he posed alongside the late Bob Marley‘s son, Ziggy Marley, and Kingsley Ben-Adir, who plays the reggae legend in the film. Ziggy looked handsome in a maroon suit with a matching crochet hat, and Kingsley was dapper in a black monochromatic suit for the event.

Brad’s conservative look was a far cry from some of his most recent premiere looks, which include a skirt and pink top at the Berlin Bullet Train premiere in July of 2022, a hot pink suit at the same film’s premiere in Seoul that August, and a bold double denim look for a press conference. In September of 2022, he opted for a pair of Adidas sneakers with a traditional tuxedo for an appearance at the Venice Film Festival.

Brad Pitt and Ziggy Marley
Brad shakes hands with Bob Marley’s son, Ziggy. (Phillip Faraone/Getty Images for Paramount Pictures)

In a 2021 interview with Esquire, the Once Upon a Time in Hollywood actor addressed how age has affected his style in recent years. “You get older, you get crankier, and comfort becomes more important,” he told the magazine. “I think it’s as simple as that.”

By way of explanation, he offered, “If I have a style, it’s no style.” And when it comes down to it, he claims he prefers “simplicity.” “I like monochrome, without it being a uniform,” he said. “I like simplicity. I like the details in the stitching, the way it feels. If anything, that’s the only divining rod I have.”

Brad Pitt and Kingsley Ben-Adir
Brad Pitt poses with the film’s star, Kingsley Ben-Adir. (Phillip Faraone/Getty Images for Paramount Pictures)

While saying his fashion choices are “led by comfort,” he added, “I like the feel of a Lecia camera or the way a watch feels. I don’t want to look ostentatious, but if you come close, you notice. I like how the lining feels. It’s those details that are important to me.”

