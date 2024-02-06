Sofia Vergara Gives Tour of Her Epic $26M Mansion Amid Single Life: Watch

Sofia Vergara, 51, took the time to show viewers her incredible Los Angeles, CA home in a video she filmed for Architectural Digest. The actress, who split from husband Joe Manganiello in 2023, brought the camera on a tour of the $26 mansion she once shared with him and gushed over the design changes she made as she wore a flattering dark denim strapless fitted dress. Working with designer Ohara Davies-Gaetano, she was able to bring her “homey and comfortable” vision to life during the difficult split.

“I loved working with Ohara. She kind of saved my life because I was at a little of a crossroads,” Sofia told the outlet. “It was either, ‘I’m going to hate this house or I’m going to love this house. What am I going to do? I don’t want to move in here because I don’t think things are coming out the way I wanted.’”

Sofia purchased the mansion in 2020, when she and Joe were still together. By July 2023, they had announced their separation after seven years of marriage and she is now enjoying the home on her own. When designing the mansion, Sofia and Ohara brought in a “broad array of continental antiques from Sweden, Spain, France, and Italy.” The living room is “anchored by an 18th-century French limestone fireplace and a pale Persian Tabriz rug, while a pair of heavily carved, gilded Baroque armchairs rests beneath a lyrical 19th-century Italian chandelier.”

“I’m not afraid to spend money, but it has to be for something practical, not just things that are there to look good. I didn’t want furniture that is so precious that people would be afraid to use and enjoy it,” Sofia said about the design project.

When it comes to the color of the home, Sofia admitted she doesn’t like a lot of bright colors and prefers softer tones. “If it were up to me, everything would be monochromatic. I don’t like crazy jolts of color, and I really don’t like pastels—they remind me of The Golden Girls,” she said.

In addition to her eye-catching living room, Sofia showed off her dining room, fine china sets, a spacious kitchen, unique paintings, a bar, a large outdoor pool and garden, a bedroom with a fireplace and seating area, a bathroom, a massive closet full of clothes and shoes, and more.