Emily Ratajkowski Teases Dramatic Hair Transformation in Topless Selfie

Emily Ratajkowski took to Instagram Stories on Tuesday, February 6, to show off a steamy topless selfie and tease a potentially dramatic new haircut! In the pic, the supermodel covered her left breast with her hand, showing her shirtless body from the neck down. Her dark tresses were wet and freshly chopped off just below the shoulders, small tufts of cut hair clinging to the skin on her chest. In the lower left corner, she captioned the pic “whoops,” in tiny letters.

Once she had the attention of fans with the stunning pic, she used the opportunity to post another slide promoting her potential addition to the cast of Netflix and Lena Dunham‘s Too Much. According to Variety, the Gone Girl beauty, 32, is in “final talks” to star with Will Sharpe and Megan Stalter. Alongside a screenshot of the headline, the mom of one wrote, “Thrilled,” with a red heart emoji.

As for that much shorter hairdo, EmRata once shared that she wanted to try short haircuts. “Yeah, my mom has always had short hair, and I think she looks so good with it that I would just like to try my hair super short, like two inches,” she told ELLE during a revealing 2014 interview, when asked what she might do with her hair if she weren’t a model.

“Honestly, I am not a huge beauty girl, so I’m pretty low-maintenance, California,” she continued. “I like going in the ocean and leaving my hair for two days with the saltwater beachy look. I think that is part of the reason I would love to cut my hair short. I just wouldn’t ever have to think about it.”

In regard to diet and that gorgeous physique, the brunette beauty says it involves a lot of meat. “You know, I’m a carnivore,” she confessed to the outlet. “I really like to eat meat. I crave iron so I am definitely not the kind of person who you will find eating a salad. I like to keep it really balanced to give my body energy and also be healthy. I cook a lot, so that really helps: You know how much salt and sugar and all of that kind of stuff you are putting in your body.”