Blake Shelton & Gwen Stefani Match in Denim Outfits as They Announce New Duet Together

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton are releasing new music for our ears soon! The spouses dropped the big news on Monday, February 5, by sharing the cover of their single, “Purple Irises,” for which they matched in denim outfits. Gwen, 54, was seen in the photo lounging on a couch wearing a navy zip-up jumpsuit, while Blake, 47, held his guitar and wore a dark denim shirt with jeans.

In their joint Instagram caption, the pair confirmed they will be releasing the new song on February 9.

Only a few months ago, the “Hollaback Girl” artist opened up about how Blake has changed her life for the better. During her September 2023 interview with PEOPLE, Gwen emphasized how motherhood is her priority but finding love with the former Voice coach was a surprise.

… now we’re picking purple irises 🪻https://t.co/DrrbHIl2yC — Gwen Stefani (@gwenstefani) February 4, 2024

“I didn’t see any of this coming with Blake,” she noted. “This was just a big old ‘What?’ It was an amazing gift to experience love like that for the first time. He’s changed my life … when I [started dating] Blake, that’s when I felt home, like, ‘Oh, this is where I’m supposed to be, with this guy.’”

Since Gwen ands Blake co-starred on The Voice together as coaches, his decision to leave the show in May 2023 “was a huge family choice,” she emphasized, adding, “I am happy for him because he has space to do all these other hobbies and things he wants to do.”

The “Happy Anywhere” artists are dedicated parents to Gwen’s children, Kingston, Zuma and Apollo. She shares her kids with ex-husband Gavin Rossdale. Gwen’s statement about Blake’s departure from The Voice rings true, as the “God’s Country” singer previously told Access Hollywood.

“I think being a stepdad has changed my perspective in that I’m not the first person that I think about anymore,” Blake explained. “Even to the small little things when you go, ‘I think I’ll do this,’ the very next thought is always,‘Well, wait a minute. How’s that going work?’ Or, ‘What will they think?’ Or, ‘How will that affect a schedule?'”

Blake pointed out that the “only way” for him to “really do that right is to step away from being committed to something like The Voice that demands a lot of your time.”

“There’s no way around it,” he concluded. “If you’re going to do it and do it right, you have to be 150 percent in. And I just feel like those days are behind me for now. I got a more important job.”