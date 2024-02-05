Savannah Chrisley Reveals Todd & Julie Chrisley Haven’t Been Able to Speak to Each Other in a Year Amid Prison Sentences

Savannah Chrisley revealed in a new interview that her parents Todd Chrisley, 55, and Julie Chrisley, 51, have effectively been kept from speaking for a year amid their respective prison sentences. “When you look at our prison system and they like to say, ‘Oh, we pride ourselves on trying to keep families together,’ we don’t do that at all because my parents, they have not gotten to speak to each other on the phone,” the reality TV star, 26, said during the February 5 episode of The Adversity Advantage Podcast.

According to Savannah, the Chrisley Knows Best stars, who were convicted of alleged federal tax fraud in June 2022, now only “get to email back and forth.” “But emails are delayed,” she explained during the interview. “You never know if they’re going to get them. You just don’t know. They can’t send mail via postal service.”

Savannah says her mom, who is located at Kentucky’s FMC Lexington, will attempt to relay phone messages through Savannah to Todd, who is housed at Florida’s Federal Prison Camp Pensacola — and vice versa. “Every call I have with my mom is ‘Please tell your dad how much I love him’ and every call with dad is ‘Please tell your mom how much I love her,'” she explained. “There is not a single call that they don’t say that.”

Todd and Julie began serving their combined 19 years in prison in January of 2023, but they’ve since had their sentences reduced. Todd is scheduled to walk free in January of 2033, while Julie will be released in October of 2028. They’re also expected to serve 16 months of probation following the completion of their time served in prison. Todd and Julie have both maintained their innocence in their alleged crimes.

Savannah claimed in an interview last year that her parents had been treated poorly in prison — and further alleged that the more she speaks out, the worse they’re treated. “Right now they’re trying to move him from the facility he’s at now because of the latest things that I’ve posted on Instagram,” she told Entertainment Tonight in November. “And that’s the tough part — the moment you start speaking out, you have to pay for it.”