‘The Bachelor’ Alum Nick Viall Welcomes a Baby Girl: See the Adorable First Photos

Nick Viall and Natalie Joy are officially parents! The couple revealed that they welcomed their first child, a daughter, on February 2. The Bachelor star, 43, shared a few photos of their newborn daughter and revealed that her name is River Rose in the post on Monday, February 5. Their daughter was super cute in the series of photos, taken of her sleeping and laying in her crib.

In the caption, Nick revealed that their daughter was named after his fiancée’s great-grandmother and that she shares a name with another family member. “Named after Natalie’s great grandmother and niece,” he wrote. “The best part of life starts now.”

The first photo featured River laying down in her crib under a blanket with a pink hat with a bow on it. In a bunch of the photos, she was wearing a brown set of baby clothes and white socks. In another photo, she wore a cute pink and blue beanie, while she laid on her dad’s chest. In another shot, she was in a pink bow hat while tucked into a car seat.

The couple, who have been dating in July of 2023 and got engaged in January of 2023, announced their impending arrival via Instagram on Aug. 8, 2023. “Our biggest dream come true,” Natalie captioned a couple of gorgeous maternity photos and a sonogram image.

The duo appeared to have had a good time leading up to the big arrival. In the Thursday, August 10 episode of the Viall Files podcast, the former Bachelor star and Bachelorette contestant admitted to pranking certain friends and family with the wrong gender. “We already know the gender,” he said. “We’re not revealing that yet. We have told some friends, but I’ve told some friends the wrong gender.”

Nick went on, saying that they didn’t necessarily trust everyone to keep the news secret. “Sometimes you have to weed out the moles,” he explained. “So every once in a while, I’ll just, like, get to know who you can trust and who you don’t trust. You never know. All of a sudden it gets around, and be like, ‘Oh, I heard you’re having a — ‘ And then you know who it came from.” Nick then quipped, “So if you know [the sex], maybe you don’t know.”

Natalie said the pregnancy had bonded the beautiful couple even closer together. “It’s definitely brought us closer,” she said. “There’s been pockets of beautiful moments, obviously, like going to the doctor’s, getting ultrasounds, seeing our baby.”

And the Bachelor Nation star confessed that he couldn’t wait to become a father. “I’m just excited to be a dad,” he said elsewhere in the episode. “I have always said I wanted to be a dad, and I was always like, ‘You know, if I’m ever lucky enough to be a dad.’ So the fact that I’m finally really close, it’s very exciting and surreal and amazing.”