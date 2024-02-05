Heidi Klum Reveals Why She Loves Having a Much-Younger Husband in Candid New Interview

Heidi Klum, 50, is rather enjoying life as her children grow up and become more independent. “Now they’re 19, 18, 17 and 14,” she told Fox News for an interview published on Monday, February 5. “So I feel like the days of me going to bed at 9:30 are kind of over.” Heidi went on to recall the difficult years of getting up in the night with younger children. “When you have four kids, they keep you up day and night because trust me, with four, there’s always one – either [one] has a fever, the next one has a bad dream… there is always something going on.”

And that’s where her much younger husband, Tom Kaulitz, 34, comes in. “So I feel like with them all being older now, maybe it also has to do with my younger husband,” she mused during the interview. “I don’t know, but it’s just fun. It’s fun to go to a club. I enjoy music most of the time.”

Heidi, who shares Leni Klum, Henry Samuel, Jordan Samuel, and Lou Samuel with ex-husband Seal, also joked about what happens when she goes into those clubs. “So now I’m going to the club and I look around, and I’m like, ‘Am I the oldest person here?’ And I’m like, ‘I think I am,’” she laughed. “Then I feel really good when I look at Tiësto and I’m like, actually, Tiësto has five years on me, so I’m good.”

The America’s Got Talent judge looked back an all-nighter of party hopping, as well. “I just remember the last time we really went out was when Formula One was in Las Vegas,” she divulged. “So, Tiësto is on at like 1:30 until 3:30 and then afterward we went to another party and to another party.

“When most of the people, I guess they call themselves vampires, they’re like, ‘Oh my God, the sun is coming up. We must quickly go back into our home and into bed.’ For me, I’m just like, ‘Oh my God, the sun is coming up, and I’m excited because I managed to stay up all night. This is amazing.'”