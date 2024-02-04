 Mariah Carey Wows in Silver Sequin Cutout Dress at Pre-Grammy Party – Hollywood Life

Mariah Carey Wows in Silver Sequin Cutout Dress at Pre-Grammys Party

The gorgeous singer flashed a big smile and confidently posed for eye-catching photos at the star-studded event.

February 4, 2024
Mariah Carey, 54, looked incredible when she stepped out to go to Clive Davis‘ pre-Grammy gala in Los Angeles, CA on Saturday night. The singer wore a silver sequin strapless dress that included cutouts on the sides and sparkling earrings. She also had her long wavy hair down and wore natural-looking makeup as she also wore a silver bracelet.

In addition to posing on her own, Mariah posed with fellow partygoers and looked thrilled to be in attendance. She mingled her way around the Beverly Hilton, where the party took place, as tables full of food and glowing lights surrounded her. Other attendees included Paris Hilton, Rita Wilson, Tom Hanks, Julia Garner, members of Green Day, and more.

Before Mariah made her way to Clive’s epic bash, she shined in a light brown outfit at the 2024 Recording Academy Honors earlier this week. The beauty wore a beige corset top with no straps and a sheer brown skirt tied around her waist. She added jewelry, including a snake-like necklace, to her look, and once again, had her hair down.

When Mariah’s not making headlines with her radiant looks, she’s doing so with her personal life. The talented artist recently broke up with her long-term boyfriend Bryan Tanaka and is believed to now be single. Bryan confirmed the split in a released statement that only praised his ex. 

“With mixed emotions, I share this personal update regarding my amicable separation from Mariah Carey after  seven extraordinary years together,” the statement read. “Our decision to embark on different paths is mutual, and as we navigate these separate journeys, we do so with profound respect and an overwhelming sense of gratitude for the invaluable time we shared. The memories we’ve created and the artistic collaborations are etched in my heart forever.”

“Mariah’s dedication to her family and her commitment to her craft have inspired us during our shared journey,” he added. “I want to express my love and appreciation for Mariah and her incredible children, whose warmth and kindness have enriched my life in ways words cannot capture.”

