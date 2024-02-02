Mariah Carey Stuns in Nude Corset Bodysuit With Gorgeous Sheer Skirt at Recording Academy Honors

Leave it to Mariah Carey to slay a red carpet! The 54-year-old arrived at the 2024 Recording Academy Honors on Thursday, February 1, wearing a nude corset bodysuit with a coordinating sheer skirt wrapped in a waist-high bow. She chose a sparkling set of high heels and completed the look with diamond drop earrings and a matching choker. As for her hair, she styled it in voluminous waves for the evening.

Mariah had a big night at the Fairmont Century Plaza in Los Angeles. She accepted the Global Impact Award, which “recognizes Black music creators whose dedication to the art form has greatly influenced the industry and whose legacy of service inspires countless individuals worldwide, celebrating those who, through leadership and passion, empower others to embrace their authentic selves and contribute to positive change,” according to the academy’s press release.

At the beginning of her acceptance speech, Mariah jokingly shaded the Grammy Awards by saying, “Is this a real Grammy? I haven’t seen one in soooooo long. It’s weird. I don’t know. We’ll figure out what this is later.” Then, the “Always Be My Baby” singer’s speech took a more serious turn when she recalled the strenuous climb she was on to reach success.

“When I first started in the music business, I was often told to conform to certain expectations,” Mariah reportedly said. “I was not encouraged to focus on my love for Black music. It took countless arguments, endless tantrums — I’ll call them tantrums — and mostly unwavering determination but, eventually, I was able to reveal my authentic self, as they say, and create music that came from my heart. In doing so, I discovered a newfound sense of freedom and fulfillment.”

Mariah went on to note that she accepted the award “on behalf of every person who has ever felt silenced or marginalized, who has ever been told their voice doesn’t matter.”

Mariah Carey accepts the Recording Academy’s Global Impact Award: “Is this a real Grammy? I haven’t seen one in soooooo long!” pic.twitter.com/7WtvmHEbeP — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) February 2, 2024

“Your truth matters,” she concluded. “We will continue to pave the way together for a future where authenticity is celebrated, diversity is embraced, and music has the power to change the world.”

While Mariah’s performance career continues to reach new heights, her love life recently changed. The “All I Want for Christmas Is You” artist broke up with her now-ex-boyfriend, Bryan Tanaka, and he confirmed the news in an Instagram statement.

“With mixed emotions, I share this personal update regarding my amicable separation from Mariah Carey after seven extraordinary years together,” the choreographer wrote in December 2023. “Our decision to embark on different paths is mutual, and as we navigate these separate journeys, we do so with profound respect and an overwhelming sense of gratitude for the invaluable time we’ve shared. The memories we’ve created and the artistic collaborations are etched in my heart forever.”

Bryan, 40, concluded, “I eagerly anticipate continuing my journey, knowing my passion for inspiration, dance, and the creative arts will resonate in the unfolding chapters.”

Mariah and Bryan first met during her 2006 Adventures of Mimi Tour. Ten years later, they began dating. Since 2016, the duo had become an iconic couple, as Bryan also worked as one of Mariah’s backup dancers for her on-stage performances. Although the pro dancer confirmed their separation, Mariah has not publicly commented on the matter.