Jennifer Lopez Wows in Revealing Gown Adorned With Pink Roses During ‘SNL’ Performance

Jennifer Lopez, 54, made quite the impression when she gave two stellar performances on last night’s Saturday Night Live. The singer wowed when she captured viewers’ attention with two statement outfits during the performances. One was a long pink gown adorned with rose detail and the other was a white crop top under a black coat and black baggy pants.

During her performance in the pink gown, Jennifer sang This is Me…Now, the title track off her ninth studio album. She had her hair pulled back into a tight bun and showed off some leg through a high slit in the fashion choice. She also accessorized with her wedding jewelry and a bedazzled microphone.

For her other performance, Jennifer was joined by special guests Latto and REDMAN while she sang the track “Can’t Get Enough.” Her hair was down with waves and she showed off her dance moves as she sang and felt the vibes of the song. Saturday’s show was hosted by The Bear star Ayo Edebiri.

Before Jennifer took the stage on SNL, she made headlines for being photographed in New York City earlier that same day. She wore a white fur coat over a white outfit and glittery silver ankle boots. The outfit included a silver rose detail in the top middle that helped her show off some skin, and she had most of her hair pulled back.

Jennifer’s trip to NYC comes as she is preparing to release This Is Me…Now on February 16. The album is a sequel to her Ben Affleck-inspired third album This Is Me… Then, which was released in 2002, and includes Jennifer’s production and songwriting. There are 13 tracks, including “Dear Ben Pt. II” (a follow-up to her 2002 love song “Dear Ben”), and the lead single, “Can’t Get Enough” was released on Jan. 10. She will also release a Prime Video feature film titled after the new album on the day of its release.