Rachel McAdams Makes Surprise ‘SNL’ Cameo to Introduce New ‘Mean Girls’ Star Renee Rapp: Watch

Rachel McAdams, 45, gave Mean Girls fans a pleasant surprise when she made a cameo on Saturday Night Live last night. The actress, who starred as Regina George in the original 2004 hit film, showed up on the set of the sketch comedy series to introduce musical guest, Renee Rapp, 24, who also took on her role in this year’s musical remake of Mean Girls.

“Ladies and gentlemen, once again, Renee Rapp!” Rachel, who wore a red blazer over a matching top and had her hair down, said before the start of Renee’s performance of “Not My Fault” with Megan Thee Stallion, who also made a surprise cameo. Renee wore a black bikini top under a matching cropped jacket and pants during her time on stage.

In addition to introducing Renee, Rachel also appeared in an SNL sketch alongside host Jacob Elordi, 26. She made audience members and viewers at home laugh by calling herself “Natalie Portman” during the memorable moment. She told Jacob she had an OnlyFans and had been sued by “Rachel McAdams,” so she was looking for career advice for “someone who looks like a famous person.”

After the show, Megan Thee Stallion, who referred to herself as the “Black Regina George” in her song “Not My Fault,” also shared a funny photo of her, Rachel, and Renee recreating three Spider-Man poses together on the SNL set. “Cause huhhh all the Reginas in one room 🤭💖 #snl,” she hilariously wrote in the caption while also adding a photo of the Spider-Man meme.

Rachel’s surprise SNL appearance comes two weeks after her former Mean Girls costar Lindsay Lohan showed up to the premiere of the Mean Girls musical. The beauty, who played Cady in the film, posed for photographers in a flattering black cutout dress and matching heels as her long, wavy red hair was down. In addition to posing by herself, she took the time to pose with others at the premiere, including Tina Fey, the writer of the film.