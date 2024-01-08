Lindsay Lohan Stuns in ‘Fetch’ Black Cutout Dress at ‘Mean Girls’ Premiere 6 Months After Giving Birth to 1st Child

Lindsay Lohan, 37, looked incredible at the Mean Girls musical movie premiere in New York on Monday night. The actress showed up to the star-studded event in a long-sleeved black dress with cut out sections on the sides and a slit at the bottom. It also included a silver sequined belt piece, and she paired it with black heels with straps, a necklace, and earrings.

The beauty had her wavy red hair down with one section laying over her shoulder, and she held a black purse that matched her look perfectly. She topped off the style with natural-looking makeup as she posed on the red carpet of the event.

A video shared on Twitter, which can be seen below, also showed Lindsay, who welcomed a son Luai in July, arriving to the premiere. She smiled and waved to fans as she made her way toward the entrance. In another video, PEOPLE asked her if she identifies as a “cool mom,” referencing a famous line in the Mean Girls movie, and she replied, “I hope so!”

In addition to posing by herself, Lindsay posed with Saturday Night Live creator, Lorne Michaels, and Tina Fey, who wrote the original film. They all looked thrilled to be a part of the popular event.

Lindsay Lohan is at the premiere for new ‘Mean Girls’ movie. https://t.co/WsdJR4DdbK — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) January 9, 2024

Lindsay’s appearance at the Mean Girls premiere comes after she reunited with some of her Mean Girls costars in a commercial for Walmart. “Some things never change. On Wednesdays we wear pink, but now we shop Walmart Black Friday deals,” Lindsay, who was in character as Cady, says says to Lacey Chabert, who was in character as Gretchen, as she pulls up in a convertible filled with Walmart shopping bags.

The commercial also revisited some of the movie’s most iconic scenes, including Karen’s (Amanda Seyfried) funny weather reports and the famous “Jingle Bell Rock” performance with the sexy Santa costumes. It was a big hit among Mean Girls fans and brought back a lot of nostalgia.

Lindsay starred in the original film, which was released in 2004. The 2024 version stars Angourie Rice in the role of Cady.