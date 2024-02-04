Janelle Monae Sizzles in Plunging Black Sequined Gown at the 2024 Grammy Awards: Photos

View gallery Image Credit: Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Janelle Monáe, 38, pulled out all the stops for the Grammy Awards red carpet on February 4! The non-binary singer, who uses both they/them and she/her pronouns, arrived at the ceremony in a plunging black sequined gown. The ensemble featured a bedazzled hem and an extra low-cut design, along with a flower on the front. Janelle completed the look with chic accessories including a black snakeskin choker and diamond earrings.

Although the 38-year-old has never won a Grammy, this year could be her first. Janelle is nominated in both the Best Progressive R&B Album category as well as the Album of The Year category. Both of the categories recognize her album, The Age Of Pleasure, for its impressive work. The album was released in June 2023 and is the fourth studio album in Janelle’s discography.

The last time that Janelle was nominated was at the 61st Grammy Awards in 2019. Her album, Dirty Computer, was nominated for Album of The Year, and she also received a nod for the “PYNK” music video. The “Lipstick Lover” hitmaker also received nominations at the 51st, 53rd, and 55th Grammy Awards. In 2008, Janelle received her first nod from the Grammys for her work on “Many Moons,” but sadly she walked away empty handed.

Aside from their impressive works, Janelle recently wowed her fans in January when they shared a photo of their new haircut. “Cutting up all 2024,” Janelle captioned the mirror selfie. Soon after they shared snapshots of their recent hair transformation, many of Janelle’s 5.4 million followers took to the comments to react. “FACE CARD NEVER DECLINES MY GAWD!!!!!!!!” one admirer gushed, while another added, “Such a lovely face. The cut is fitting.” In the photo, she rocked a white blouse complete with an abstract scarf.

Janelle’s recent accolades come two years after they came out as non-binary. “I feel like God is so much bigger than the ‘he’ or the ‘she.’ And if I am from God, I am everything,” she said at the time, per Harper’s Bazaar UK. Elsewhere, she gushed to the mag about her passion for music and making others feel good. “Dancing with people is one of my love languages,” she said in November 2023. “Giving them a moment to shine, to really commune with each other.” Fans can tune into the Grammys at 8 PM ET/5 PM PT on CBS or stream the show on Paramount+.