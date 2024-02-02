Travis Kelce Reacts to Photo of Taylor Swift Wearing the ‘TNT’ Bracelet He Gave Her

Travis Kelce couldn’t resist but give his lady, Taylor Swift, the perfect gift — a bracelet with the initials “TNT” on it, and he even has a matching one for himself, according to multiple outlets. In fact, the 34-year-old athlete reacted to a picture of the pop icon, 34, wearing the jewelry. The photo was taken at the moment when Taylor hugged her boyfriend on the field after his team, the Kansas City Chiefs, won the AFC Championship, which secured their spot in the upcoming Super Bowl.

“🙌🏻🙌🏻🔥🔥,” Travis reportedly commented under an Instagram post that jewelry designer Michelle Wie posted on Thursday, February 1, per Page Six. In her caption, Michelle gushed over how shocked she was to see her own design on Taylor’s hand.

“Still shooketh that the QUEEN herself wore a bracelet that I designed!!!” Michelle wrote before sharing that her brand made a version of the bracelet for fans. “We are so grateful for everyone’s support, so we did something special for ya! So excited to introduce the paperlink version of our friendship bracelet. It’s so cute, I love it and I hope you do too. It comes in sterling silver, white gold, yellow gold, and rose gold. You can add 1-4 letters on it and make something special for you and your friends!”

The Chiefs vs. Ravens game on January 28 stirred quite the publicity since Taylor accompanied Travis’ family as they ran onto the field to congratulate him on the big win. Taylor and Travis were seen sharing a kiss and embracing, as cameras surrounded them.

Since she’s attended multiple Chiefs games throughout the season, Swifties are wondering whether Taylor will show up for the Super Bowl on February 11. However, it may conflict with her Eras Tour schedule, as she will be in Japan that week.

The pair’s romance has become one of the most major topics in the entertainment and sports communities. Though some have complained about the NFL’s coverage of her during the games, many true fans have defended Taylor.

All in all, the “Karma” artist has insisted that she and Travis are simply enjoying their time together and that she doesn’t know when a camera will feature her during the live broadcasts.

“I don’t know how they know what suite I’m in,” the Grammy Award winner told TIME for her December 2023 “Person of the Year” cover story. “There’s a camera, like, a half-mile away, and you don’t know where it is and you have no idea when the camera is putting you in the broadcast, so I don’t know if I’m being shown 17 times or once. I’m just there to support Travis. I have no awareness of if I’m being shown too much and pissing off a few dads, Brads and Chads.”