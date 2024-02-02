Taylor Swift’s Former Co-star Reveals Adorable Throwback Photos of the Singer as Sandy From ‘Grease’

View gallery Image Credit: John Lamparski/WireImage/John Salangsang/Golden Globes 2024/Golden Globes 2024 via Getty Images

Taylor Swift has always been a star! The “Cruel Summer” singer, 34, did a stage production of Grease when she was a kid, and her co-star Tobin Mitnick shared the throwback photos from their performance to Instagram on February 1. In the pictures, which were taken in June 2000, Taylor and Tobin, 36, are in costume as Danny Zuko and Sandy Olsson, respectively. Taylor rocks Sandy’s iconic curly blonde wig and a black strapless top, while Tobin has on Danny’s signature black leather jacket. Taylor is also wearing a light blue hoodie and matching shorts, with her blonde hair tied up in a ponytail, in the first two pictures.

Tobin captioned his post, “Thank you mom for digging these pics of @taylorswift and I harmonizing like buttah on summer nights twenty five years ago out of storage.” He also mentioned Taylor’s boyfriend Travis Kelce in the rest of his caption, which read, “Also trav the note is an f-sharp if youre interested.”

Taylor has come a long way since she played Sandy in the childhood play. The “Style” singer is now one of the most famous women in the world, and she just had arguably her biggest year in her career thanks to The Eras Tour and the accompanying concert movie, which made over $260 million at the worldwide box office. After recently topping Billboard‘s Power 100 list, Taylor explained how taking “risks” has helped her accomplish so much in her career.

“The biggest crossroads moments of my career came down to sticking to my instincts when my ideas were looked at with skepticism,” she said to Billboard. “When someone says to me, ‘But that has never been done successfully before,’ it fires me up. We have to take strategic risks every day in this industry, but every once in a while, you have to really trust your gut and take a flying leap. My rerecordings are my favorite example of this, and I’m extremely grateful to my team and fans for taking that leap with me because it absolutely changed my life.”

Taylor also has a lot to celebrate in her personal life. She’s been dating Travis, 34, since the end of last summer and has cheered him on at his Kansas City Chiefs game. While Taylor was private in her last relationship with British actor Joe Alwyn, she hasn’t felt the need to hide things this time, as she explained in an interview with TIME when she was named the 2023 Person of the Year.

“When you say a relationship is public, that means I’m going to see him do what he loves, we’re showing up for each other, other people are there and we don’t care,” Taylor said. “The opposite of that is you have to go to an extreme amount of effort to make sure no one knows that you’re seeing someone. And we’re just proud of each other.”