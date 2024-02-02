Dylan Sprouse Recalls Puberty-Fueled Fist Fight With Twin Cole on the Set of ‘The Suite Life’: It Was ‘Vicious’

Dylan Sprouse and Cole Sprouse, now 31, didn’t always enjoy a “Suite” life. At least once, Dylan revealed in an eye-opening new interview, their sibling rivalry took over and the duo engaged in an intense fist fight on set. “This is puberty. Brothers fight,” Dylan told E! News during an on-camera interview shared Friday, February 2. “We were like, scrapping in the back, we were taking it through the hallways, like wrestling and fighting,” he added, painting a vivid picture of their on-set fight.

Dylan, looking dapper in a brown suit jacket, then revealed what brought them both down to earth and ended the tussle. “We got a knock on the dressing room door and the door opens and it’s a fan,” he divulged during the interview with E! “She was like, ‘Hey, would you mind if I took a picture with you?’”

It was Cole who took the first step in dissipating the tussle. “And Cole goes, ‘Do you want to come back in five minutes?’ And she’s like, ‘Yeah, sure,'” he continued. “She shuts the door and we both busted out laughing so hard, we didn’t even know why we were fighting. But that’s brothers for you.”

The twins starred in the Disney Channel’s The Suite Life of Zack and Cody from 2005-2008. The duo, now in their 30s, have frequently looked back on their time on the show via various podcast episodes. In fact, Cole, who married Barbara Palvin in July, recently admitted he doesn’t actually remember a lot of what happened during the sitcom’s run.

“If I’m being fully honest, when you shoot that many episodes of a show, they kind of all blend together as one big amorphous memory,” he said So, I don’t really remember too much of that period,” he told Entertainment Tonight earlier this week. “The specific details are kind of lost. It was a different time.

Dylan and Cole went on to star in a spinoff called The Suite Life on Deck from 2008 until 2011 and starred in a 2011 flick called The Suite Life Movie.