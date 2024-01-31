Cole Sprouse Admits He Doesn’t ‘Remember’ Filming ‘Suite Life’: ‘Specific Details’ Are ‘Kind of Lost’

Cole Sprouse explained that even though he’s still close with many of the people that he worked on The Suite Life of Zack and Cody and Suite Life On Deck with, many of the days filming the family sitcoms have bled together in a new interview with Entertainment Tonight. Cole, 31, explained that many of the people that he worked on the show with are still like “family” to him.

Cole starred alongside his twin brother Dylan in the series beginning in 2005. They continued playing Zack and Cody throughout the spin-off until the show ended in 2011. He had been asked about a recent anecdote that Kim Rhodes, who played their on-screen mom, shared about Dylan not wanting to make a “fat joke” about Kim while she was pregnant on the show. The actress, 54, commended Cole’s brother for putting his foot down against the line. “Yeah, I mean, honestly a lot of the cast and crew I still talk to from Suite Life. I think when you spend eight years with a crew inside a soundstage, it’s kind of inevitable you guys become a little bit of a family,” Cole told ET. “That’s very nice of her to say that.”

While Cole appreciated Kim’s story, he did admit that after filming so many episodes of the show, he didn’t always recall the same stories. “If I’m being fully honest, when you shoot that many episodes of a show, they kind of all blend together as one big amorphous memory. So, I don’t really remember too much of that period,” he said. “The specific details are kind of lost. It was a different time. I love Kim. I’m glad to hear that she looks back on all that fun.”

After Suite Life On Deck wrapped in 2011, Cole ended up joining another popular series, Riverdale, which aired from 2017 until 2023. More recently, the actor has a few new movie projects coming up, including the horror-comedy Lisa Frankenstein and the drama I Wish You All the Best.