Susan Lucci Wows in Sparkling Red Gown at AHA Red Dress Fashion Show: Photos

Susan Lucci stole the show in her gorgeous outfit at the American Heart Association’s Go Red for Women Red Dress Collection Concert on January 31. The 77-year-old soap star wore a strapless red dress with feathers on the bottom to the event in New York City. Susan’s gown matched the theme of the night, as well as the red carpet that she stood on to take pictures. The All My Children alum accessorized her look with silver jewelry, including a pair of chic earrings, from her “Empower Your Heart” jewelry collection. She also rocked dark red lipstick and let her brunette hair down.

Susan is an ambassador for the American Heart Association, an organization that is near and dear to her considering she suffered a heart attack in 2018. While doing interviews on the red carpet, she told PEOPLE that the AHA’s annual event is her “passion project” because of her health scare that happened six years ago. “I came out of it knowing that I just had to pass my good luck on,” she said. “I couldn’t keep that good luck for myself. I couldn’t.”

Susan attends the Go Red for Women Red Dress Collection Concert every year, and she stuns in a red dress each and every time. She rocked a gorgeous off-the-shoulder red gown at the event in 2023. That night, Susan did an exclusive interview with Hollywood Life and recalled going to the hospital after suffering “near-fatal heart attack” back in 2018.

“At that hospital, a wonderful, wonderful cardiologist let me know that I had a 90% blockage in my main artery and a 75% blockage in the adjacent,” she explained. “I had no idea except that I felt like an elephant pressing on my chest. And he put two stents in that night. And I was released the next day.”

The mother-of-two said that she recovered, but doctors told her that her heart attack was a “widowmaker,” and she would’ve died if she didn’t get to the hospital so quick. “I was told by the nurses had I not come in, [they were] very sure that I wasn’t going to wake up if I had just gone home,” she told HL.

In the years since her heart attack, Susan has stayed healthy and been focused on raising money for the AHA. On January 31, Susan shared a message on Instagram about February being American Heart Month. “Take care of your precious Heart/ take care of YOU!!!” she told her followers.