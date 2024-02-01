Mira Sorvino Sparkles in Red Sequin Gown at AHA Red Dress Fashion Show With Hubby Christopher Backus

Mira Sorvino added a touch of sparkle to her red look last night at the American Heart Association’s Red Dress Collection Concert in New York City. While posing for pictures, the Academy Award winner, 56, wowed in a red sequined, spaghetti strap gown, which she paired with a black shawl. In movie star style, Mira chose a voluminous hairdo for her blonde waves.

The Sound of Freedom actress was accompanied by her husband, Christopher Backus, who wore an all-black ensemble with a matching hat. The spouses share four children together: Mattea, Johnny, Holden and Lucia.

Later that evening, Mira walked the stage during Demi Lovato and Mickey Guyton’s concert to show off her dazzling outfit, as part of the event’s fashion show. Mira twirled and blew a kiss to the audience while displaying her stunning look.

Last year, the Shining Vale actress was seen competing in Dancing With the Stars. Though she didn’t make it to the finale, fans applauded her for her talent and graceful performances. Since starring in the Starz TV series, Mira opened up about how she approached playing three different characters for season 2 while speaking with Variety. The season was inspired by the horror films Rosemary’s Baby and The Ring in addition to the classic One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest, the outlet reported.

“I rewatched [Rosemary’s Baby’s character Minnie], but I wasn’t going to do an imitation,” Mira explained in 2023 while discussing her character Ruth. “The character is Jewish, from Brooklyn, and very outspoken. Our character is a little bit different; she is not a senior citizen, and she has a lot of love in her heart. Where Minnie Castevet is kind of ominous the whole time — she has that agenda always and doesn’t have the same warmth — Ruth is a broken-winged woman, a broken-hearted woman. And she loves Pay.”

Mira, however, had to put her foot down on one part of the original script, which asked her to perform a religious chant that went against her personal beliefs.

“I am a serious Christian,” she noted. “So, I won’t say anything that invokes any names of anything. [Showrunner] Jeff [Astrof] is very sweet and respectful of it. Last year, there wasn’t any of that. And all of a sudden this season, there’s demonic stuff happening, and I’m like, ‘I can’t do that, sorry!’ So, I don’t say it anymore. I just say other stuff.”