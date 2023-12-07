Mickey Guyton’s Husband: Everything to Know About Grant Savoy & Their Love Story

Image Credit: Shutterstock

Mickey Guyton‘s love life has been going strong since meeting and marrying her husband Grant Savoy. The country singer hasn’t been shy about sharing the ups and downs of her and her spouse’s life together and regularly posts about Grant on social media. From special occasions to everyday memories, the talented star has been grateful for it all.

“We’ve gone thru some real tough times together but we have come out on the other side stronger than I could have ever imagined,” she wrote in a 2020 Instagram post that celebrated their anniversary and included a gorgeous wedding photo. “Thank you for never giving up on me. I promise to never give up on you.”

Find out more about Grant and his love story with Mickey below!

How Did Mickey Meet Grant?

Mickey and Grant met through her best friend, who is his stepsister, in 2010. Mickey admitted that she tried to push Grant away in the early part of the romance, but eventually realized their connection.

“When this man walked into my life I was broken. I put him through hell because I was so hurt. But he persisted and loved me through all of my imperfections and transgressions,” she wrote about Grant in a touching Instagram post. “He put me on a pedestal that I didn’t think I deserved and showed me I was worth it. He now gives me the courage to be the human and artist that I was always meant to be.”

Grant is a Lawyer

Like Mickey, Grant also enjoys a successful career. He works as a lawyer and has been listed as a Managing Partner at the firm Solouki Savoy, LLC, since 2012, on his LinkedIn page. Before he started his job at the firm, he graduated from the Southwestern University School of Law in 2011, and earned his Bachelor’s degree in Communications from the Northridge branch of California State University in 2007.

They Were Married in 2017

Mickey and Grant said “I do” seven years after they met in 2017. They announced an engagement in 2013 and had their wedding ceremony in Hawaii. “Having a big wedding is really not my thing, so when my family decided on a vacation to Kauai, I thought, ‘Why not let it be a family vacation turned wedding?’ We got married in front of 23 family and friends on the beach,” Mickey told PEOPLE. “It was absolutely gorgeous! My husband has family from Kauai so it was important to him to have a luau at the wedding reception.”

Mickey & Grant Have a Son

Mickey and Grant welcomed a son named Grayson in February 2021. They announced they were expecting in August 2020. when Mickey shared ultrasound photos to social media. “Even in times of darkness, like the ones we as a society find ourselves in today, God always finds a way to shine His light on the beautiful side of life, like the miracle of life itself,” she wrote in the caption of the post.