Britney Spears Seemingly Reacts to Justin Timberlake’s Apparent Diss in New Message

Oops! Is this early 2000s again? Britney Spears shared a cryptic social media post one day after her ex-boyfriend Justin Timberlake seemingly shaded her last night during an on-stage performance. Now, fans are wondering if the exes are in a silent brawl.

“Someone told me someone was talking s**t about me on the streets!!!!” the Princess of Pop, 42, wrote in an Instagram post on Thursday, February 1. “Do you want to bring it to the court or will you go home crying to your mom like you did last time??? I’m not sorry!!!”

Alongside the questionable caption was a photo of a basketball net with a full moon in the background.

Last night, JT celebrated his 43rd birthday by performing at New York City’s Irving Plaza, where he made an interesting comment before singing his hit “Cry Me a River.”

“I’d like to take this opportunity to apologize to absolutely f**king nobody,” the “Mirrors” crooner said. Many of Britney’s fans took this as a jab at the “Gimme More” songstress because, only three days prior, Britney issued a public apology regarding the contents of her memoir, The Woman in Me, which was released in October 2023.

“I wanna apologize for some of the things I wrote about in my book,” Britney captioned an Instagram post on Monday, January 29. “If I offended any of the people I genuinely care about, I am deeply sorry. … I also wanted to say I am in love with Justin Timberlake’s new song ‘Selfish.’ It is soo good. ‘Sanctified’ is wow too.’”

Although she didn’t directly apologize to Justin, many of Britney’s fans are convinced that she was extending an olive branch to her ex-boyfriend, whom she dated from 1999 to 2002. Her memoir includes several shocking revelations about their past romance, with the biggest bombshell being an abortion that she apparently had. In her book, Britney alleged Justin wasn’t prepared to be a father at the time and wanted her to get the procedure done.

After the memoir hit book shelves, readers criticized Justin for his alleged actions during their relationship. He has not publicly reacted to Britney’s written allegations. He did, however, release a new song as part of his album Everything I Thought I Was titled “Selfish,” which is the same title as Britney’s 2011 track. Countless social media users pointed this out, and Britney’s song skyrocketed in Spotify streams as a result.