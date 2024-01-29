Britney Spears Admits She’s ‘In Love’ With Ex Justin Timberlake’s New Song & Apologizes for Memoir Reveals

Britney Spears admitted that she’s a fan of Justin Timberlake’s latest single in an Instagram post early on Monday, January 29. The “Womanizer” singer, 42, also offered an apology for some of the more revealing aspects shared in her memoir The Woman In Me. Despite some of the drama that came from the book, Britney showed that she’s still excited to hear the new music that Justin, 42, is putting out.

At the start of her post, the Blackout popstar spoke briefly about her memoir. While she didn’t specify what aspects she wanted to apologize for, she did offer a blanket apology. “I wanna apologize for some of the things I wrote about in my book. If I offended any of the people I genuinely care about I am deeply sorry,” she wrote.

After the apology, Britney took the opportunity to rave about JT’s lead single from his upcoming album Everything I Thought It Was, as well as the other track that he performed on Saturday Night Live. “I also wanted to say I am in love with Justin Timberlake’s new song ‘Selfish.’ It is soo good,” she wrote. “‘Sanctified’ is wow too.”

Britney shared a clip from The Tonight Show with Justin singing “SexyBack” with classroom instruments, alongside Jimmy Fallon and The Roots. The singer also took the opportunity to compliment how her ex and late-night host played off each other comedically so well. “How come every time I see Justin and Jimmy together I laugh so hard?” she wrote.

When Justin dropped his lead single, Britney’s fans took the opportunity to rally behind her 2011 song “Selfish,” from the deluxe edition of Femme Fatale. They started buying the track on iTunes, getting it to go up on the music-buying site’s charts.

Britney shared many different anecdotes about her time dating Justin in her memoir The Woman In Me, including a claim that she had an abortion after getting pregnant with him. While The Social Network star hasn’t directly responded to the claims in the memoir, he has seemingly referred to it before performances of “Cry Me a River,” which Britney also spoke about in the book. Shortly after the book was released, a source close to Justin revealed he wasn’t happy about what Britney had shared in a report from Us Weekly. “Justin thought Britney might talk about their ups and downs in more general terms — not air out their very personal, dirty laundry,” they said.