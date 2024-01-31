Mary Kay Letourneau & Vili Fualaau’s Daughter Georgia Welcomes First Child

Mary Kay Letourneau and Vili Fualaau‘s daughter Georgia Fualaau, 25, has welcomed her first child, a son, according to PEOPLE. The new mom gave birth earlier this month, a source told the outlet. The name has not yet been released, but the new baby comes a few months after Georgia’s pregnancy was announced.

Georgia’s sister Audrey Fualaau, 26, took to Instagram in August 2023 to share photos from a gender reveal party for Georgia. “Words cannot explain how excited I am for my little sister to have this baby boy…. you’re going to be such an amazing mom!” the proud sibling wrote in the caption of the post, which can be seen below.

Before giving birth, Georgia spoke with PEOPLE about the support she’s been receiving from her father, who was sexually involved with her late mother Mary Kay, his 34-year-old sixth grade teacher at the time, when he was just 12-years-old. She said he was “already buying baby stuff for me and giving me hand-me-downs from my baby sister.”

Georgia’s boyfriend, a delivery driver and aspiring boxer, is the father of her child. She has previously confirmed she prefers to keep him out of the spotlight.

Georgia’s baby comes after Vili, now 40, welcomed his third child, a daughter named Sophia, in 2022. Georgia posted about her new half-sister in an Instagram post shortly after the birth. “Hi Sophia, I’m your big sister! You’re so beautiful, I can’t wait to watch you grow. I’ll be right here by your side no matter what! I love you 💕,” she wrote.

Georgia’s mom, Mary Kay, died from cancer at the age of 58 in 2020, and her youngest child said she thinks her mother would be shocked about her new role as a mom.

“I think maybe at first it would be kind of shocking, because I am her baby, but after that, she’d be the most excited grandmother-to-be… I feel like everything she’s taught us, just led to us being able to be amazing parents in the future,” she continued to tell PEOPLE.

After Mary Kay’s sexual relationship with Vili was found out, she was sentenced to seven years in prison for child rape. After being released from prison in 2004, Vili petitioned the court to drop a restraining order preventing them from seeing one another. After it was dropped, they continued to see each other and got married in 2005, but Mary Kay had to remain a registered sex offender in the state of Washington until her death. They eventually split in 2017, but they stayed close and Vili was by his former wife’s side at the time of her passing.