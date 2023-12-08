Where Is Vili Fualaau Now? All About His Life After Mary Kay Letourneau Scandal

Image Credit: Courtesy of ABC/20/20

Vili Fualaau, 40, and the late Mary Kay Letourneau were at the center of the tabloids in the late 1990s and early 2000s for their “illegal relationship.” Now, their story has been resurfaced in Netflix’s film, May December, starring Natalie Portman and Julianne Moore. In the film, Natalie plays the role of Elizabeth Berry, an actress researching a woman named Grace and her relationship with a man named Joe. The plot of the film is based on Mary and Vili, and how Mary sexually abused Vili when he was 12 years old.

The duo was married in 2005. However, they called it quits in 2019. Mary later died on July 6, 2020, following a battle with cancer, as reported by PEOPLE. Vili is now a father of three and in his 40s. Amid the Netflix film’s release, below is everything to know about where Vili is now and what happened with him and Mary.

Where is Vili Fualaau now?

Following the scandal with Mary, Vili went on to pursue a career as a DJ in Seattle. His stage name was “DJ Headline” and aside from his work, he primarily kept himself out of the spotlight. He welcomed his third child in 2022, two years after Mary’s death, as reported by PEOPLE at the time. His most recent child is reportedly named Sophia. However, the identity of her mother is not known.

What Happened to Mary Kay Letourneau?

In the late 1990s Vili was a 12-year-old boy who was sexually abused by the ex-teacher. Mary knew Vili since he was in second grade and pursued him when she was 34 years old. In 1996, the late convicted child rapist became pregnant with Vili’s child and was later arrested for child rape on March 4, 1997. She was sentenced to seven years in prison for child rape and released in 2004 with a “no-contact” order in place.

Vili petitioned the court to remove the “no-contact” order and was legally free to resume his relationship with Mary. By that time, he was 21 and later married the former educator in 2005. Over a decade later, in 2017, Vili filed to legally separate from Mary and officially split from her in 2019.

“They really gave it the old college try,” an insider close to the now exes told PEOPLE at the time. “They have a long history with two kids, but it really seems to have run its course. They worked really hard to fix things, but it still fell apart. The reconciliation just didn’t work. …They still love each other very much. They’re family and always will be. It just isn’t working, and they’re going to have to call it.”

Mary Kay Letourneau & Vili Fualaau’s Kids

During her prison sentence, Mary became pregnant with Vili’s child once more and welcomed their second daughter, Georgia Fualaau, in 1998. At the time, Mary was on a six-month parole on the agreement that she would not see Vili. After that condition was violated, Mary was ordered to serve the remainder of her sentence behind bars. The ex couple’s first daughter Audrey Lokelani Fualaau was born in 1997.

Now, Vili is entering the next chapter of his life and set to become a grandfather for the first time. Georgia, 25, is expecting her first child and told PEOPLE that her father is “supportive” of her. “They have been with me at almost every appointment, and they have just been my rocks,” she said of Vili and her sister. “He’s already buying baby stuff for me and giving me hand-me-downs from my baby sister, which is nice.” She also added that she is certain that Vili will be the “greatest grandfather” to her child.

If you or anyone you know has been sexually abused, call the National Sexual Assault Hotline at 1-800-656-HOPE (4673). A trained staff member will provide confidential, judgment-free support as well as local resources to assist in healing, recovering and more.