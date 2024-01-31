Lenny Kravitz Raves Over Zoe Kravitz’s Relationship With Channing Tatum: ‘They Are Dedicated’

Lenny Kravitz is obsessed with Zoë Kravitz and Channing Tatum just like the rest of us! The “Fly Away” singer, 59, gushed over his daughter’s relationship with Channing, 43, to PEOPLE, and explained why he thinks their romance “feels right.”

“I like [Channing] very much,” Lenny said in the interview published January 31. He told the publication that Zoë, 35, and the Magic Mike star, who got engaged last year, “have something that’s naturally special.” “They also do the work,” Lenny added about the couple. “They are dedicated. That’s what it’s all about. It’s beautiful to watch.”

Lenny, who shares his famous daughter with his ex-wife, Lisa Bonet, also explained that Zoë and Channing’s relationship reminds him of his grandparents.

“I remember hearing something from my grandmother at a very young age. She said, ‘It’s not just that I’m in love with your grandfather, I’m dedicated to your grandfather. Because sometimes you don’t feel that love, right? So then what do you do?” he said. “It has to be something beyond that love, and that is dedication. So that is something that I see that they have. It’s wonderful to welcome him to the family.”

The Hunger Games star previously showed support for the couple when he was asked about their engagement at the Palm Springs International Film Festival on January 4. “Hey man, that’s life,” Lenny said. “When your family is happy, when your child is happy, that’s it — I’ve done well. Blessed.”

The news that Zoë and Channing got engaged broke in October 2023, two years after they started dating. The actors met on the set of Zoë’s upcoming directorial feature, Blink Twice. On January 26, Channing took to Instagram to gush over Zoë’s work on the film with photos from the set. He called his fiancee, “Miss director lady,” and said that she was “absolutely crushing it” as the leader of the project.

Back in November 2022, Zoë opened up about working with Channing and how it was a “wonderful” experience for her. “Whether it was making me tea or pouring me a drink or going to whip someone into shape or whatever — he really was my protector and it was really wonderful and sweet,” she said to GQ. “He makes me laugh and we both really love art and talking about art and the exploration of why we do what we do.”