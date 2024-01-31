Julia Roberts Looks Lovingly Into Husband Danny Moder’s Eyes in Sweet Birthday Selfie

Julia Roberts had a cute photo to wish her husband Danny Moder a happy 55th birthday on her Instagram on Wednesday, January 31. The Notting Hill actress, 56, looked so in love with the producer as they sat together in the birthday selfie. She cozied up to her husband as they stared deeply into one another’s eyes for the sweet photo, as she gushed about him in the caption.

In the photo, Julia and Danny looked like they were enjoying some sun, as they sat down. Julia laid back in her husband’s lap, as she sported a spaghetti string top. Danny rocked a white, long-sleeve shirt as he looked down at his wife. “Happy Birthday to this amazing man who lights up our world,” Julia wrote in the caption with a few star emojis.

Julia has been married to the cinematographer since 2002. The pair wed in a Fourth of July ceremony on the beach that year. They have three kids: Hazel, 19, Phinnaeus, 19, and Henry, 16. They were each married once before each other. The pair often keep their relationship private, but the Mystic Pizza star did gush about her husband and spoke about his love helping her keep her youthful looks in an interview with Vogue, earlier in January. “I believe that my husband loves me and cares for me in a way that makes me feel deeply, deeply happy. And anytime you see someone who’s happy, it doesn’t matter how old they are,” she told the outlet.

While the pair mostly keep their romance private, Julia does annually share loving tributes to Danny on his birthday and their anniversary, like when she shared a sweet kissing photo for their 21st anniversary in 2023. With over two decades of marriage under their belt, Julia has shared a few of her own tips to a successful marriage in interviews. Back in 2022, she gave some solid advice in an interview with E! News. “I always say that same thing and I’m sticking with it. It’s making out. Lots of making out,” she quipped.