Vanessa Hudgens Responds to Taylor Swift & Travis Kelce ‘High School Musical’ Comparison

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s romance has become the latest meme-worthy topic, and the internet isn’t stopping with its jokes. Even Vanessa Hudgens caught one of the online pointers, which compares Taylor, 34, and Travis’ relationship with that of Troy Bolton and Gabriella Montez’s from High School Musical.

“The Chiefs game and the Golden Globes being within hours of each other reminds me when Troy and Gabriella had the basketball game and the academic decathlon at the same time as the the audition for the school music,” one social media user wrote earlier this month. According to Us Weekly, Vanessa, 35, commented on a post with the fan’s statement by writing, “Hilarious.”

Vanessa played Gabriella in the hit Disney Channel original movies, whereas her ex-boyfriend Zac Efron played Troy. The two characters go through ups and downs in their high school romance throughout the three films. The part that the social media commenter was referring to took place in the first movie, which unraveled how Troy and Gabriella fought to maintain their shared goal of performing in the school production together while juggling their other scheduled commitments. Against all odds, Troy and Gabriella manage to pull it off, and they perform their classic “Breaking Free” duet together.

taylor having a concert across the world the same day as travis is playing in the superbowl is so high school musical coded you can’t even make this up — katelyn (@noitskatelyn) January 29, 2024

Many others on social media continue to describe Taylor and Travis, 34, as “High School Musical-coded.”

Aside from the HSM shout-outs, Taylor and Travis have been compared to quite a few other couples in pop culture. After the duo were seen embracing and kissing on the football field following the Kansas City Chiefs’ win against the Baltimore Ravens last weekend, fans compared the moment to a scene from A Cinderella Story. The hit 2000s rom-com starred Hilary Duff as Sam Montgomery — the Cinderella-inspired character — and Chad Michael Murray as Austin Ames, a popular Prince Charming-esque high school student.

The scene in question features Sam struggling with how Austin reacted to their secret relationship being outed without their consent. Sam tells Austin off in the boys’ locker room before his football game, and as he takes the field to compete, Austin realizes his actual dream and his feelings for Sam. The two then share a kiss under the rain in the bleachers. The image gave off similar vibes to that of Travis and Taylor’s field kiss.

It seems that Taylor and Travis can’t escape the public eye. Ever since they went public with their romance in September 2023, many sports and entertainment fans have weighed in on their budding romance. Even celebrities continue to comment on the happy pair, including David Letterman, who recently said their bond is a “lovely thing.”