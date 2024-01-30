Nikki & Brie Garcia React to Sexual Assault Claims Against Vince McMahon & Stepdad: ‘We Are Shocked’

Nikki and Brie Garcia (a.k.a The Bella Twins) responded to the sexual assault allegations and trafficking lawsuit against Vince McMahon, the former executive chairman of the WWE’s parent company, TKO, and their stepfather, John Laurinaitis.

“We are shocked and disheartened with the recent allegations against members of the WWE,” Nikki, 40, and Brie, 40, began in an Instagram statement that was posted on Monday, January 29. “It has been a lot to process this past week just as you all did. This is something we don’t stand for or condone from anyone no matter who they are. We want all women to feel safe and supported in the workplace and in their everyday lives.”

McMahon, 78, was recently sued by former WWE employee Janel Grant, who claimed that he once forcefully penetrated her with sex toys and that he and another unnamed WWE executive both sexually assaulted her after locking Grant in a room in 2021. Grant also alleges that McMahon trafficked her to other company employees for sexual services. One of the other staff members McMahon allegedly trafficked Grant to was the Garcia sisters’ stepfather, who was terminated from the WWE in 2022. While Laurinaitis — who is married to the Garcia twins’ mother, Kathy Colace — has not publicly responded to Grant’s lawsuit, McMahon denied any wrongdoing in a statement.

“I stand by my prior statement that Ms. Grant’s lawsuit is replete with lies, obscene made-up instances that never occurred, and is a vindictive distortion of the truth,” McMahon’s statement read, per Daily Mail. “I intend to vigorously defend myself against these baseless accusations, and look forward to clearing my name.”

The former WWE boss’ statement continued, “However, out of respect for the WWE Universe, the extraordinary TKO business and its board members and shareholders, partners and constituents, and all of the employees and superstars who helped make WWE into the global leader it is today, I have decided to resign from my executive chairmanship and the TKO board of directors, effective immediately.”

Grant had reportedly settled in 2022 for $3 million while signing an NDA, but she claims McMahon stopped making payments on the settlement. With her recent lawsuit, she intends to void the initial agreement.

If you or anyone you know has been sexually abused, call the National Sexual Assault Hotline at 1-800-656-HOPE (4673). A trained staff member will provide confidential, judgment-free support as well as local resources to assist in healing, recovering and more.