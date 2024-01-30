Lionel Richie, 74, & Girlfriend Lisa Parigi, 34, Snuggle Up on the Red Carpet at ‘The Greatest Night in Pop’ Premiere

Lionel Richie and his girlfriend Lisa Parigi looked like they had a blast on their date night at the premiere of The Greatest Night in Pop on Monday, January 29. The “All Night Long” hitmaker, 74, cozied up to his girlfriend, 34, as they posed for photos on the red carpet. The pair were all smiles as they posed together before the documentary screening.

Lionel went for an almost all-black outfit. He had a t-shirt over a pair of slacks and a weathered, brown leather jacket. He also had a stylish necklace on in front of the shirt. Lisa looked stylish in her own all-black look. She had a plunging top on and a pair of flowing, matching pants. She also had a bright red lip on and accessorized with a set of earrings made to look like an eye. At one point while the pair were taking a photo, they also shared a super cute moment where they laughed together.

Lionel and Lisa have been together since 2014. While they mostly keep their romance private, they do occasionally walk the red carpet together. The American Idol judge was also seen with his girlfriend at his daughter Sofia Richie’s wedding, sharing a laugh, in April 2023. He’s also spoken about her on occasion, like in a 2019 interview with People. “She’s extremely beautiful, but most importantly she’s smart and helps me deal with my crazy world,” he told the outlet. “At this time in my life when you can be so jaded about things, [my girlfriend] Lisa kind of makes everything feel a bit safe.”

Lionel is featured in the new film The Greatest Night in Pop. The documentary is about the making of the iconic 1985 charity single “We Are The World.” Lionel had co-written the song with Michael Jackson, and he was also one of the soloists. The song featured an all-star chorus made up of major musicians and A-list actors. The song is the ninth-best-selling physical single of all time.