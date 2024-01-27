‘Designated Survivor’ Cast Reunites to Remember Late Costar Adan Canto in Touching Photo

The main cast of Designated Survivor came together this week to honor and remember their late costar, Adan Canto, after his heartbreaking death from appendiceal cancer at the age of 42. Maggie Q and LaMonica Garrett took to Instagram to share a touching photo of them posing outside a theater with former costars Kiefer Sutherland, Kal Penn, and Italia Ricci as well as the show’s creator David Guggenheim and costume designer Nancy Gould. The theater marquee could be seen above them and it read, “In loving memory of Joseph Adan Canto, 1981-2024.”

Both Maggie and LaMonica added their own emotional captions to the photo, which was taken in Clear Lake, Iowa, the same place a funeral service was held for Adan on Friday, according to his obituary.

“We all came to say goodbye 💔Love you forever friend, till we meet again 🕊️ 👑,” Maggie wrote in her caption.

“Back and forth from tears to laughter at the drop of a dime,” LaMonica shared in his caption. “Truly was a celebration of life for a great human being. And going through this with our Designated Survivor family was special. @adancanto you will be missed brother.”

He also mentioned Adan’s wife, Stephanie Canto. “@stephanie.a.canto we love you and we’ll be back soon. 🙏🏾 #adancanto ❤️,” he concluded.

The Designated Survivor reunion for Adan, who played the role of Aaron Shore on the ABC/Netflix political series throughout all three of its seasons from 2016-2019, comes after the talented star’s death was announced on January 9. He had passed away the day before after a private battle with his illness and it didn’t take long for his family, colleagues, friends, and fans to share tributes to him on social media. They included most of the Designated Survivor cast and crew as well as his other former costars, including Oliver Hudson, Halle Berry, and Sean Lew.

In addition to Designated Survivor, Adan made a successful acting career for himself by starring in other television series and movies. His most recent role was in the Fox drama The Cleaning Lady. He played Arman Morales in the first two seasons of the show, which aired in 2022 and 2023. He was reportedly planning on appearing in the third season, which premieres in March 2024, but wasn’t able to due to his declining health.

In addition to his wife, Stephanie, Adan is survived by their son, Roman Alder, 3½, and daughter, Eve Josephine.