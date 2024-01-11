Adan Canto’s Wife Breaks Her Silence After His Tragic Death: ‘Forever My Treasure’

Adan Canto‘s wife, Stephanie Ann Canto, shared a moving post on social media in the wake of her husband’s death at 42 years old. Stephanie broke her silence after his passing on Instagram with a photo of the couple and an emotional message where she quoted a bible verse from Matthew 6:19-21.

“Do not lay up for yourselves treasures on earth, where moth and rust destroy and where thieves break in and steal; but lay up for yourselves treasures in heaven, where neither moth nor rust destroys and where thieves do not break in and steal. For where your treasure is, there your heart will be also,” Stephanie wrote. “Forever my treasure Adan, see you soon 💔,” she added in her January 9 post.

Adan died on January 8 after a very private battle with appendical cancer. The Mexican actor was best known for the films X-Men: Days of Future Past and Bruised, and the TV shows Designated Survivor, The Following, and The Cleaning Lady.

Adan was married to Stephanie, an American sculptor, painter, and actor, since 2017, and they had two children together, Roman Alder and Eve Josephine. On their first anniversary, Stephanie posted a throwback photo from their wedding where her husband was kissing her forehead. “Every good and every perfect gift comes down from above, from the Father of lights, with whom there is no shadow of turning,” she wrote. “You make me better.”

Over a year and a half before Adan’s death, Stephanie posted a loving Father’s Day tribute to her husband in June 2022, with an image of the actor kissing one of their children on their forehead on the beach. “Thank you for being the model of man. @adancanto,” she wrote. “The kind our son will want to become and our daughter will want to find 🤍 We love you more than anything. Happy Papá’s Day!”

Following Adan’s passing, the person running his Instagram posted an inspirational quote from writer and philologist John Ronald Reul Tolkin about being “good in the world.” The caption to the post read, “A man who never once complained and inspired so many. We love you forever Adan 🤍.” Adan’s fans and some Hollywood colleagues offered their condolences in the comments section.