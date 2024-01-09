Adan Canto’s Wife: Get to Know Stephanie Canto & Their Family

Image Credit: Rob Latour/Shutterstock

Adan Canto sadly passed away at 42 on January 8, 2024. The actor became a working musician in his late teens and early 20s, but he became an actor shortly, after appearing in hit movies like X-Men: Days of Future Past and TV shows like The Following.

He died after a private battle with appendical cancer, and his death was confirmed by Variety. The Mexican actor is survived by his wife Stephanie and their two children Roman Alder and Eve Josephine. Following the news of his death, get to know more about Stephanie here.

Stephanie Is a Sculptor & Painter

Stephanie has explored many artistic mediums throughout her career. Her LinkedIn page notes that she has an MFA from New York Academy of Art, with a concentration in painting and sculpture. She also worked as a ceramics instructor at Bitter Root Pottery, and she’s volunteered for art therapy for We International Inc.

Stephanie Is Also an Actress

Like Adan, Stephanie has made a few acting appearances over the years, including the short films Before Tomorrow and The Shot. She also appeared in the Jean Sebarg music video for “Who Can Sleep.” Her LinkedIn also notes that she was an instructor for the New York Film Academy on her LinkedIn.

Stephanie & Adan Collaborated on a Few Projects

Stephanie and Adan co-starred in Before Tomorrow, which the actor also directed and wrote. They also co-wrote her other short film appearance in The Shot. Adan also served as the director for the project. He noted that he was regularly working on screenplays with his wife in a 2017 interview with Streets of Toronto. He also explained his collaborative process. “I like to collaborate with everyone around me,” he said.

They Got Married in 2017

Adan and Stephanie tied the knot after a few years of dating in 2017. On their first anniversary, Stephanie posted a throwback photo from their wedding where her husband was kissing her forehead. “Every good and every perfect gift comes down from above, from the Father of lights, with whom there is no shadow of turning,” she wrote. “You make me better.”

After the couple wed, they each regularly shared adorable photos of one another on their social media.

They Have 2 Children

As mentioned above, Stephanie shared her son Roman and daughter Eve with the Designated Survivor star. Adan announced that they were expecting their first child in a March 2020 photo of him cradling her baby bump. After welcoming their son, Adan shared many photos of their baby boy. In March 2022, Adan announced that Stephanie had given birth to their daughter. Stephanie also posted many adorable family photos before Adan’s passing.