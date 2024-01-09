Adan Canto Dead: ‘The Cleaning Lady’ Star Dies at 42 After Cancer Battle

Adan Canto — known for bringing his Mexican music career to Hollywood as a film actor — has died at the age of 42. The Cleaning Lady star’s death was reportedly caused by appendiceal cancer. He is survived by his wife, Stephanie Ann Canto, and their two children, Roman Alder, 3, and Eve Josephine, 18 months.

Canto was known for his roles in X Men: Days of Future Past, portraying the role of Sunspot, and his main role in Designated Survivor as Aaron Shore. He initially pursued a music career as a guitarist, then left home when he was 16 years old. After moving to the U.S., Canto continued singing and performing but eventually got involved in film and television. By 2013, the Mexico native made his TV debut in Fox’s The Following, playing the role of Paul Torres.

Shortly afterward, Canto landed his role in X-Men. As a filmmaker, Canto had directed several short films and the Canadian drama film Before Tomorrow in 2014.

According to Deadline, Canto’s cancer battle prevented him from returning to film The Cleaning Lady late last year. However, he planned to resume shooting season 3 later in the season, the outlet reported. In a statement given to the outlet, Canto’s reps at UTA, Entertainment360 and Viewpoint said, “Adan had a depth of spirit that few truly knew. Those who glimpsed it were changed forever. He will be greatly missed by so many.”

Canto met his wife, who is a sculptor, painter, writer and actress, in 2012 while they worked on The Following in New York City. The spouses collaborated on the short film Before Tomorrow and got married in 2017. The Cantos then welcomed their kids Roman and Eve in 2020 and 2022, respectively, and the family reportedly lived in the Hollywood Hills.

Both Canto and his wife refrained from sharing many social media pictures after 2022. The last post either of them shared was later that year, as the two frequently posted photos with their children.

In 2018, Stephanie celebrated her and her late husband’s first wedding anniversary by sharing wedding photos with her followers. In her caption, the artist wrote, “You make me better,” referring to the filmmaker and actor. In 2020, Stephanie announced her first pregnancy by posting a black and white shot of Canto kissing her belly.

“Who we choose to have beside us has never felt more important than now,” Stephanie captioned the post at the time. “Thanking God for the strong man in my life. Love this man @adancanto.”