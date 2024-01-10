Halle Berry, Kiefer Sutherland & More Stars Mourn the Sudden Loss of Adan Canto: ‘Forever in My Heart’

Adan Canto was honored by many of his Hollywood colleagues after his sudden death at the age of 42. Adan was best known for appearing in the film X Men: Days of Future Past and the shows Designated Survivor and The Cleaning Lady. Stars from those projects were shocked to learn about Adan’s passing. After it was confirmed that Adan died from appendiceal cancer on January 8, some of his former co-stars, including Halle Berry, Kiefer Sutherland, and more, took to social to mourn the devastating loss.

Halle Berry

Halle Berry worked with Adan twice: first in 2014’s X-Men Days of Future Past, where they played the mutants Storm and Sunspot, respectively, and then in her 2020 directorial debut Bruised. The Oscar winner mourned Adan in an emotional Instagram post.

“I don’t have the words just yet…. but my dear sweet friend Adan just gained his wings. Forever, forever in my heart,” Halle wrote, alongside a picture of the late star.

Kiefer Sutherland

Kiefer Sutherland paid tribute to his co-star from the Fox series Designated Survivor on Instagram. “It seems lately I have had to make too many posts like this one, but I am heartbroken by the loss of Adan Canto,” Kiefer wrote alongside a picture of the pair. “He was such a wonderful spirit. As an actor his desire to do well, to be great, and then do better, was truly impressive and he will be greatly missed. I am also heartbroken for his wife, Steph and his two young children. Adan, may you rest in peace,” he added.

Italia Ricci

Italia Ricci remembered Adan by sharing photos from their time on Designated Survivor together. “I’m completely lost for words,” she began her caption. “He was the strongest person I know in every sense of the word and I am so angry that this happened. No one deserved this less than this sweet, brilliant, kind, and gentle man. Fuck cancer. Fuck. I’m so sorry for everyone hurting at this devastating loss and am beyond heartbroken for his family. You’ll be in my heart always.”

Maggie Q

Maggie Q, who also starred in Designated Survivor, called Adan her “beautiful friend” in her social media tribute.

“You are the level of person that Hollywood didn’t even deserve,” she wrote. “Kindness and warmth and generosity of spirit- total dedication to your family, and ALWAYS doing the right thing. No one had your moral compass nor did they even come close. I don’t understand this. Anyone who knew you was a lucky one. That’s all I do know.”

Kal Penn

Kal Penn was another Designated Survivor alum who posted a tribute to Adan after his passing. Kal wrote, “Absolutely heartbreaking to lose Adan Canto. He was so genuine and warm, immensely talented; such a good person who was simultaneously calm and motivating. And funny. He was very, very funny. I’m so lucky to have known him. My heart goes out to Steph, the kids, and the whole family.”

Oliver Hudson

Oliver Hudson, who worked with Adan on The Cleaning Lady, reacted to the actor’s passing with an Instagram tribute. “I only knew Adan for 2 years but it was enough to know what an amazing friend, father and man he was,” Kate Hudson‘s brother wrote. “Wow did he loved his family. We would spend so much time talking about our kids and what kind of people they might become. Getting out of LA to live a simpler existence where nature and vast landscapes set the tone for the day.”

“He would invite me many times to ride motorcycles through the New Mexico mountains but I.never did… I regret that,” Oliver added. “I can now imagine what those rides meant to him. I’m truly devastated. Love you my man.. ❤️❤️❤️.”

Martha Millan

Martha Millan, who also stars in The Cleaning Lady, honored Adan on Instagram. “No words can express. @adancanto so much love for you and your family,” the actress wrote.

Sean Lew

Sean Lew from The Cleaning Lady reacted to Adan’s death with a statement on his Instagram Stories. “I’m kind at a loss for words. a loss for thoughts. a loss for what to think. just really lost,” Sean said. “Adan, you were one of the coolest people I’ve ever worked with. I am honored to be your castmate. I was never in any of your scenes but I would always catch you during lunch and share a laugh with you every single time. We continue the show in honor of you and everything you’ve given us.”