Hailey Bieber Rocks Tiny Seashell Bikini for Gorgeous Beach Photoshoot

Hailey Bieber, 27, showed off her flawless physique (and a couple of hip tattoos) in a gorgeous bikini snap shared to Instagram on January 25! The BTS photo collection came a week after she launched her “pineapple refresh” facial cleanser, which featured tropical beachside photos. In the most dramatic photo, Justin Bieber‘s wife raised her arms above her head while walking on the beach. She wore nothing but a tiny white string thong bikini with a seashell-themed top, and a hot pink and orange cropped coverup over her shoulders. Hailey’s hair appeared wet, and she accessorized with elegant, small gold earrings. Her two tiny script tattoos, one reading “Baby,” were visible on her left hip.

Other pics in the collection included a black and white closeup of Hailey scrubbing her face while soaking in a tub, and in another, she rocked neon yellow scuba gear and a classic black one-piece swimsuit while sitting on the sand. “Pineapple refresh is HERE 🥲 get yours rhodeskin.com @rhode,” she captioned the Thursday post.

Hailey’s fit appearance doesn’t come without a well thought out fitness and beauty routine. In a 2021 interview, she spelled out how she keeps up her physical appearance through exercise. “I used to be a ballet dancer so Pilates for me gets my body personally in the best shape because it’s very elongating,” she told the Women’s Health Going For Goal podcast. “A lot of the movements in Pilates are very similar to dance.”

She also admits to taking it up a notch with hot pilates. “I’ve been doing hot Pilates for years now,” she explained to Vogue Australia in 2019. “I find that when you do any hot class your muscles are more pliable and you’re stretched out easier. You come out dripping in sweat and my face is like a tomato and it’s good for your skin! I love it! I’m obsessed and it’s addictive.”